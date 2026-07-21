- Date/time: Sep 20, 3:00pm to 9:00pm
Let’s clear the air 💨
K97.5 will be broadcasting LIVE from Smokers Block Party: The Last Roll Up on Sunday, September 20 in Durham! 📻🔥
Expect restaurant quality food from Nerra Dining, drinks, games, live DJs, vendors, the Roll Up Contest and an indoor VIP smoking area.
📍 506 Ramseur Street, Durham
🕒 3PM to 9PM
🎟️ http://SmokersBlockParty.com
Stay locked to K97.5 for ticket giveaways, live updates and everything happening from inside the event.
Consider the air officially cleared
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