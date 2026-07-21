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Smokers Block Party: The Last Roll Up

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A colorful promotional poster for a "Smokers Block Party" event, featuring a cityscape, crowd of people, and various text including "NC's Top Promoters", "The Last Roll-Up", and "K97.5 Live Remote Broadcast".
  • Date/time: Sep 20, 3:00pm to 9:00pm

Let’s clear the air 💨

K97.5 will be broadcasting LIVE from Smokers Block Party: The Last Roll Up on Sunday, September 20 in Durham! 📻🔥

Expect restaurant quality food from Nerra Dining, drinks, games, live DJs, vendors, the Roll Up Contest and an indoor VIP smoking area.

📍 506 Ramseur Street, Durham
🕒 3PM to 9PM
🎟️ http://SmokersBlockParty.com

Stay locked to K97.5 for ticket giveaways, live updates and everything happening from inside the event.

Consider the air officially cleared

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