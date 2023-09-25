Social Club’s Friday Night Party

- Date/time: Sep 29
- Venue: Social Club 112
- Address: 112 Fayetteville Street, Raleigh
- Web: https://www.myticketslive.net/
The Very Best Friday & Saturday Night Parties In The City Are @ SOCIAL CLUB – 112 Fayetteville Street In Downtown Raleigh.
More from K97.5
-
Jeezy Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mai
-
Rest in Peace: Irish Grinstead of 90’s Group 702 Passes Away at Age 43
-
Krayzie Bone ‘Fighting For His Life’ In LA Hospital, Per Report
-
The Streets Think Remy Ma Allegedly Cheated On Papoose With A Battle Rapper
-
Put That On Everything? Usher To Headline Super Bowl LVIII In Las Vegas
-
Blac Chyna Celebrates 1 Year Sober On ‘The Tamron Hall Show’
-
Who's The Highest Paid Rapper Turned Actor?
-
2023 Raleigh Christmas Parade Is Back On… But With A Twist