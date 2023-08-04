Listen Live
Back To Events

Stuff the Bus

Add to Calendar
World Overcomers Christian
  • Date/time: August 12th, 10:00am to 2:00pm
  • Venue: Walmart - Brier Creek
  • Address: 10050 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC, 27617

Back to School Stuff the Bus with school supplies and distribution!

World Overcomers Christian

Source: World Overcomers Christian / World Overcomers Christian

More from K97.5
Trending Now

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close