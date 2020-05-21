Back To Events

TeleMed Options for Solas Health Visits!

Add to Calendar
Solas Health
  • Date/time: May 14th, 12:00am to June 28th, 12:00am
  • Venue: Solas Recovery Virtual
  • Web: More Info

If you are seeking treatment for Opioid Addiction, Solas Health is offering TeleMed visits for new patients who want to get clean off drugs.

Medication Assisted Treatment with SubOxone and Counseling are available anywhere In NC by virtual TeleMed visits in the privacy of your home through your computer, tablet, or mobile device.

New Patients Accepted. Go To TeleMedNC.com or Call 1-833-Not-Sick

Your Pathway to Recovery starts at Solas Health! 

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
Close