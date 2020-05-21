TeleMed Options for Solas Health Visits!

If you are seeking treatment for Opioid Addiction, Solas Health is offering TeleMed visits for new patients who want to get clean off drugs.

Medication Assisted Treatment with SubOxone and Counseling are available anywhere In NC by virtual TeleMed visits in the privacy of your home through your computer, tablet, or mobile device.

New Patients Accepted. Go To TeleMedNC.com or Call 1-833-Not-Sick

Your Pathway to Recovery starts at Solas Health!

Also On K97.5: