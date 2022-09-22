The 15th Annual Vendor & Shopping Expo

- Date/time: December 17th, 10:00am to 6:00pm
- Venue: Doubletree By Hilton - Raleigh Midtown
- Phone: 919-709-3707
- Address: 2805 Highwoods Blvd, Raleigh, NC, 27604
- Web: More Info
Christian Styles Studios & Friends Presents…
The 15th Annual “Buy Everything black” Vendor & Shopping Expo
For Blacks, With Blacks, By Blacks & Giving BACK
Plus, The Hair & Fashion Show 2022 ReTuRnz (tickets available 12.1.2022 @midnight)
*Be one of the first 100 guests at the EXPO to receive a FREE Swag Bag (no purchase necessary) *VENDORS are welcome; spaces are limited. ONE business type per category. Text: 919-709-3707 or register on Eventbrite.
Mask Preferred (NO weapons of any kind are permitted at this event)
*We have and reserve the right to refuse entry
*not responsible for lost or stolen items, injuries, illness, etc