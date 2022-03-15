- Date/time: April 2nd
- Venue: Sheraton Raleigh Hotel
- Address: 421 South Salisbury Street, Raleigh, NC, 27601
- Web: More Info
252Vegas, Jass Clutch, Nemon Marcus, && Jonathan’s Lounge Presents:
The 2nd Annual Ice Me Out 2k22: All White Affair. Saturday, April 2nd at the Sheraton Hotel Downtown Raleigh!
This event will sell out.. Be sure to get your tickets early! We need all the beautiful ladies && all surrounding cities in the building.. Come catch a vibe! For VIP booths text/call (919) 453-3737. No Refunds. YES YOU CAN PAY AT THE DOOR.
