The 2nd Annual ICE ME OUT 2K22: All White Affair

Jonathan's Lounge
  • Date/time: April 2nd
  • Venue: Sheraton Raleigh Hotel
  • Address: 421 South Salisbury Street, Raleigh, NC, 27601
Dreamville Festival 2022

252Vegas, Jass Clutch, Nemon Marcus, && Jonathan’s Lounge Presents:

The 2nd Annual Ice Me Out 2k22: All White Affair. Saturday, April 2nd at the Sheraton Hotel Downtown Raleigh!

This event will sell out.. Be sure to get your tickets early! We need all the beautiful ladies && all surrounding cities in the building.. Come catch a vibe! For VIP booths text/call (919) 453-3737. No Refunds. YES YOU CAN PAY AT THE DOOR.

