The Dream MLK Fest – YFN Lucci & Friends

The Dream MLK Fest brings together the musical talents of YFN Lucci and other renowned artists to honor the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

  • Date/time: Nov 2, 11:07am

Get ready for an unforgettable night as YFN Lucci and friends take over the stage for The Dream MLK Fest!
Featuring performances by YFN Lucci, YK Niece, Hunxho, Real Boston Richey, BellyGang Kushington, and more surprise guests to be announced!

📅 Sunday, January 18 | 7:00 PM
📍 First Horizon Coliseum

🎟️ Tickets on Sale: Friday, October 31 at 10 AM
🔑 Presale: Thursday, October 30 at 10 AM | Code: YFN26

Don’t miss one of the hottest shows of the season — celebrating music, culture, and unity at The Dream MLK Fest!

