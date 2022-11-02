On Air

The Ultimate Homecoming Experience

NCCU Student Activities 700
  • Date/time: October 30th to November 5th
  • Address: 1801 Fayetteville St, Durham, NC, 27707

North Carolina Central University’s Ultimate Homecoming Experience

Get ready for the Ultimate Homecoming Experience with the North Carolina Central University Eagles, October 30 through November 5th! Celebrate all week long at events, including the Ultimate Gospel Show with Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Kierra Sheard, Step Show, Hip-Hop and R&B Concert featuring Young Nudy, Travis Porter, and Stunna 4 Vegas, and more! NCCU Royal Court Coronation. The party continues into the weekend with a gridiron battle between NCCU Football and Howard University.

Visit nccu.edu/homecoming for the event schedule and tickets.

