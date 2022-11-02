North Carolina Central University’s Ultimate Homecoming Experience
Get ready for the Ultimate Homecoming Experience with the North Carolina Central University Eagles, October 30 through November 5th! Celebrate all week long at events, including the Ultimate Gospel Show with Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Kierra Sheard, Step Show, Hip-Hop and R&B Concert featuring Young Nudy, Travis Porter, and Stunna 4 Vegas, and more! NCCU Royal Court Coronation. The party continues into the weekend with a gridiron battle between NCCU Football and Howard University.