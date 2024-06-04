Town of Apex’s Juneteenth in the Peak

- Date/time: Jun 15, 11:00am to 5:00pm
- Venue: The Depot Plaza
- Address: 220 N. Salem Street
- Web: https://www.apexnc.org/1606/Juneteenth-Festival
Town of Apex Juneteenth in the Peak is Saturday June 15, 2024.
