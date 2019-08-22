VIDEO GAMES LIVE at The North Carolina Symphony

- Date/time: October 5th
- Venue: Meymandi Concert Hall
- Phone: 919.733.2750
- Address: 2 East South Street, Woolner Stage, Raleigh, NC, 27601
- Web: More Info
Experience music from the most popular video games of all time with the North Carolina Symphony, featuring Mario™, Zelda™, Halo®, Warcraft®, Final Fantasy®, and more! Gamers and non-gamers alike will be dazzled by synchronized cutting-edge video screen visuals, state-of-the-art lighting, stage-show production, and special on-stage interactive segments.
