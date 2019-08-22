Back To Events

VIDEO GAMES LIVE at The North Carolina Symphony

Video Games Night at NC Symphony
  • Date/time: October 5th
  • Venue: Meymandi Concert Hall
  • Phone: 919.733.2750
  • Address: 2 East South Street, Woolner Stage, Raleigh, NC, 27601
  • Web: More Info

Experience music from the most popular video games of all time with the North Carolina Symphony, featuring Mario™, Zelda™, Halo®, Warcraft®, Final Fantasy®, and more! Gamers and non-gamers alike will be dazzled by synchronized cutting-edge video screen visuals, state-of-the-art lighting, stage-show production, and special on-stage interactive segments.

CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR TICKETS!

