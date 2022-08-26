10 Times Keke Palmer Lit Up The Red Carpet

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Keke Palmer has been in the spotlight since

a young child,

making fans laugh and cry in shows like Nickelodeon’s

True Jackson VP

and 2006’s

Akeelah and The Bee.

Palmer’s passion for creative arts blossomed in the church, where the young star primed her singing chops in a choir at the tender age of 5. But onscreen stardom found the multihyphenate years later when she landed a part in 2004’s Barbershop 2: Back in Business, forcing her family to uproot to LA, where her acting dreams would flourish.

During Keke’s British Vogue cover story in July, the star’s mother, Sharon Palmer, recalled memories of her daughter’s early beginnings in Hollywood. Mrs. Palmer traveled “four days in a minivan” to LA, with all of the family in tow, to support Keke when she got her first big break in Barbershop 2.

“I had two-year-old twins,” the supportive mother shared. “Loreal (Keke’s older sister) was 15 and Keke was 10. We put a potty chair in the car and potty-trained the twins all the way here.”

Palmer also shared sweet memories of her early acting days, noting how she “felt like Dorothy [in The Wizard of Oz]” when her dreams came to fruition.

“I felt like me and my family were following the yellow brick road. Everything that I was dreaming was actually happening,” the BET award nominee shared. “You know, as a child, everything is like a fairy tale to you; everything is so magical. I remember riding in the car, and when we got there, it was everything I wanted. We were all together as a family. I was doing something that I loved. My parents were supporting me. They believed in me.”

Since then, the star has exploded across TV, film, music, and animation. She’s lent her diverse acting talents to movies like Jordan Peele’s blockbuster horror Nope and cartoon series like the Netflix comedy Human Resources. She’s made history in between, too! In 2014, Palmer became the youngest talk show host in television history to land her own BET show called Just Keke. That same year, Palmer broke barriers as the first Black actress to play Cinderella on Broadway.

It takes a lot of hard work, determination, and grit to balance it all as Keke Palmer does, and she makes the work look effortless and stylish, too! In honor of the star’s

28th birthday, let’s take a look back at some of her most jaw-dropping looks from the red carpet.

10 Times Keke Palmer Lit Up The Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com