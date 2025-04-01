Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

20 Hilarious Celebrity Pranks You Have to See

Published on April 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kanye West Hot 97 Summerjam 2016

Source: Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage / Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

20 Hilarious Celebrity Pranks You Have to See

April Fools’ Day is the one day of the year when tricks and jokes are not only expected, but celebrated. Celebrities who are known for their polished images and composed personas, often make the best targets for pranks. Whether it’s a well-executed hidden camera trick or a fake situation set up to make them believe the unbelievable, some of the most memorable celebrity moments come from pranks.

Related Stories

From classic moments on Punk’d to more recent pranks on social media, these artists and stars have all been caught off guard in some hilarious ways.
In the early 2000s, Punk’d was one of the most popular shows that brought pranks to the forefront of celebrity culture. Hosted by Ashton Kutcher, the show was dedicated to pulling the rug out from under celebrities by putting them in outlandish situations. What made it so entertaining was how these pranks targeted even the most composed and polished artists. Imagine a pop star thinking they’re part of a promotional event, only for things to escalate into complete chaos with fake police, exploding cars, or “accidental” scenarios. The artists’ reactions—sometimes annoyed, sometimes bewildered, always hilarious—made the show unforgettable. For fans, it was fascinating to see celebrities break their usual calm demeanor. They went from being in control of their environment to feeling completely out of their element. And the best part? The hidden cameras captured everything, from the build-up of the prank to the moment of realization when the celebrity figured out they’d been tricked. These unscripted moments showcased the human side of celebrities and reminded everyone that, no matter how famous they are, they’re still susceptible to a good laugh.

Check Out 20 Hilarious Celebrity Pranks You Have to See

RElATED: Kanye West AKA Ye Wore All-Black KKK Hood Fit &amp; Swastika Chain In Bizarre DJ Akademiks Interview

1. Kanye West Flips Out On "Jesus Walks" Video Shoot | Punk'd

2. Drake

3. TI

4. Brandy

5. Eve

6. Usher

7. Missy Elliot

8. Rihanna

9. Ja rule

10. Omarion

11. Offset

12. Nick Cannon

13. T-Pain

14. Ludacris

15. Tyler, The Creator

16. Beyonce

17. Outkast

18. Vivica A. Fox

19. Tracey Morgan

20. Meagan Good

20 Hilarious Celebrity Pranks You Have to See was originally published on hot1009.com

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close