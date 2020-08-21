2020 DNC Could Be The Blackest Democratic National Convention Ever

UPDATED: 10:50 a.m. ET, Aug. 21 —

From the colorful brilliance of a Kente cloth stole to singing songs of protest to even the ghetto fabulousness of a pair of Air Jordan 12 Retro “Taxi” sneakers, Black people and Black culture were nearly impossible to escape at this year’s Democratic National Convention (DNC). In fact, it just may have been the blackest DNC ever.

That fact was no more apparent than when the country witnessed Black history being made in real-time as Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination to be vice president as Joe Biden‘s running mate on Tuesday. That made her the first Black and South Asian woman nominated to a major political party’s presidential ticket.

With such an emphasis on Black voter outreach amid nationwide protests against racism, it was no wonder the DNC this year featured what appeared to be more Black folks than in the previous installments. It didn’t seem like that would be the case when the DNC first released its schedule of speakers, though.

That initial roster only listed 11 Black people, including musical performers, to be featured in the week’s programming. Alongside that scant docket of Black folks were names like Michael Bloomberg — who is infamous for his support of the racist stop-and-frisk policing practice — adding insult to the metaphorical injury sustained at first glance of what seemed to be a diversity-challenged convention schedule.

But since the convention kicked off Monday night, viewers have been treated to a virtual parade of African Americans taking the online stage — both renowned and everyday citizens — making their cases for why Biden deserves to be the next president of the United States. Some of those names have included distinguished leaders like Barack Obama, Colin Powell, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser as well as Gwen Carr (Eric Garner‘s mother) and the family of George Floyd.

Originally, the DNC’s first incarnation of its official convention schedule was conspicuously missing names such as Stacey Abrams, someone who consistently has been both described as a rising star in the Democratic Party and was long rumored to have been courted by Biden to be his vice-presidential running mate. Her apparent inexplicable exclusion came across like a snub of sorts.

But there she was on Day 2, appearing on TV and computer screens nationwide while imploring the importance of voting and to elect Biden and remove Donald Trump. She also brought attention to the disproportionate effect that the collision of multiple factors has especially had on Black lives in 2020.

“America faces a triple threat: a public health catastrophe, an economic collapse, and a reckoning with racial justice and inequality,” Abrams said. “So our choice is clear: a steady, experienced public servant who can lead us out of this crisis just like he’s done before, or a man who only knows how to deny and distract; a leader who cares about our families or a president who only cares about himself.”

Abrams’ words, as well as her inclusion at the DNC, probably elicited a collective sigh among those who quickly spoke after it appeared that Abrams would not be speaking at the convention.

To be sure, there were still more people that NewsOne expected to be included, such as budding activist LeBron James (Steph Curry and his wife and children more than made up for it), established agitator Colin Kaepernick and the founders of the Movement for Black Lives (to name a few).

With that said, it’s clear the DNC has made an intentional effort at presenting an image of racial inclusion at a time in the nation’s history when circumstances suggest otherwise.

Trying to increase appeal to Black voters is a concerted strategy by Biden’s campaign, which has already earmarked a generous portion of its $280 million ad campaign for Black media. And it’s for good measure, too, since Black voter participation fell in the 2016 election compared to the historic levels in which they cast ballots for Obama in 2008 and 2012.

It’s a simple math equation: If more Black people vote Democratic, chances of Biden beating Trump increase exponentially. With the inclusion of a growing number of Black folks, the DNC is surely counting on that to be true.

Keep reading to find some of the Blackest moments at this year’s Democratic National Convention.

