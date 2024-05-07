The First Monday in May is the biggest night in fashion also known as the annual Met Gala. This was the 76th year for the fundraiser where celebrities come together to show off their themed costumes all while raising money for The Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
The dress code for the 2024 gala is “The Garden of Time” in support of this year’s exhibition entitled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”. The exhibition will feature approximately 250 items from The Costume Institute which are said to be extremely rare items spanning over 400 years of fashion history.
Every year, the most popular celebrities are invited and wear the hottest couture costumes designed by the most popular designers who interoperate the dress code for the year. Not only is it an honor to be invited, but it is an even bigger honor to be asked to be a host. And this year’s hosts were Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Zendaya, and Chris Hemsworth.
Check out all of the celebrities who nailed it, and the celebrities who bombed the 2024 Met Gala dress code
All The Celebs Who Nailed and Bombed the 2024 Met Gala Theme was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
1. Met Gala Chair Anna WintourSource:Getty
Anna Wintour attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Loewe
2. 2024 Host Bad BunnySource:Getty
Bad Bunny attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing custom Maison Margiela
3. 2024 Host Jennifer LopezSource:Getty
Jennifer Lopez attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Schiaparelli
4. 2024 Host ZendayaSource:Getty
Zendaya attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing custom Maison Margiela
5. 2024 Host ZendayaSource:Getty
Zendaya walks the green carpet in a second look The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing vintage Givenchy
6. 2024 Host Chris Hemsworth and Elsa PatakySource:Getty
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky attend the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum
7. Odell Beckham Jr.Source:Getty
Odell Beckham Jr. attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
8. Bang Chan, Han, Felix, Seungmin, I.N, Lee Know and Changbin of Stray KidsSource:Getty
Bang Chan, Han, Felix, Seungmin, I.N, Lee Know and Changbin of Stray Kids attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Ralph Lauren
9. Angel ReeseSource:Getty
Angel Reese attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing 16 Arlington
10. Taylor RussellSource:Getty
Taylor Russell attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Loewe
11. TLa La AnthonySource:Getty
La La Anthony attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Alexander McQueen
12. Rita Ora and Taika WaititiSource:Getty
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Marni
13. Tom FordSource:Getty
Tom Ford attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Marni St. Laurent
14. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty
Kerry Washington at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Oscar de la Renta
15. LizzoSource:Getty
Lizzo attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Weinsanto
16. Kylie JennerSource:Getty
Kylie Jenner attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Oscar de la Rena
17. Erykah BaduSource:Getty
Erykah Badu at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing custom Commes Des Garcons
18. Lil Nas XSource:Getty
Lil Nas X arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing custom Luar
19. Nicki MinajSource:Getty
Nicki Minaj arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Marni
20. CarSource:Getty
Cardi B at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Windowsen
21. Serena WilliamsSource:Getty
Serena Williams arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Balenciaga
22. Eboni Nichols and Queen LatifahSource:Getty
Eboni Nichols and Queen Latifah attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Thom Browne
23. Kendall JennerSource:Getty
Kendall Jenner attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” wearing Givenchy FW99
24. Janelle MonáeSource:Getty
Janelle Monáe attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Vera Wang
25. Lana Del ReySource:Getty
Lana Del Rey at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing custom Givenchy
26. Dua LipaSource:Getty
Dua Lipa attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Marc Jacobs
27. Kris JennerSource:Getty
Kris Jenner attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Oscar de la Renta
28. Keke PalmerSource:Getty
Keke Palmer attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
29. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane WadeSource:Getty
Gabrielle Union wearing Marc Jacobs and Dwyane Wade wearing Versace at The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
30. Lewis HamiltonSource:Getty
Lewis Hamilton attends the 2024 Costume Institue Benefit for “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Burberry
31. Kim KardashianSource:Getty
Kim Kardashian attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Maison Margiela
32. Ariana GrandeSource:Getty
Ariana Grande at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Loewe
33. Cynthia ErivoSource:Getty
Cynthia Erivo attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Thom Browne
34. Naomi CampbellSource:Getty
Naomi Campbell attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” wearing Burberry
35. Jonathan Simkhai and Taraji P. HensonSource:Getty
Jonathan Simkhai and Taraji P. Henson attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Jonathan Simkhai
36. Demi MooreSource:Getty
Demi Moore attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Harris Reed
37. UsherSource:Getty
Usher attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Alexander McQueen
38. Da’Vine Joy RandolphSource:Getty
Da’Vine Joy Randolph arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Gap by Zac Posen
39. Venus WilliamsSource:Getty
Venus Williams arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Marc Jacobs
40. Doja CatSource:Getty
Doja Cat attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Vestments
41. Teyana TaylorSource:Getty
Teyana Taylor at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing archival The Blonds NY
42. Gigi HadidSource:Getty
Gigi Hadid arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Thom Browne
43. Gayle KingSource:Getty
Gayle King arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Marchesa
44. Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica ParkerSource:Getty
Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker wearing Richard Quinn at The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
45. Mindy KalingSource:Getty
Mindy Kaling attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Gaurav Gupta
46. TylaSource:Getty
Tyla attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing custom Balmain
47. Colman DomingoSource:Getty
Colman Domingo attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Willy Chavarria