While the weather outside may be frightful, the fashion will still be delightful! What goes with eggnog, poinsettias, a game of White Elephant, gingerbread cookies, festive cocktails, and Donny Hathaway’s This Christmas? Sparkly Christmas fashion…duh! It’s officially party season, and the Christmas soiree invitations are beginning to roll in. If you made a list of things you need for all of the parties you’ve been invited to, check it twice to make sure you included an outfit that lights up the room.
HelloBeautiful’s Most Stylish Women Of The Year
Traditional red or green Christmas party outfits with no pizzazz is a thing of the past (in our book). Fashion is all about being dramatic and over-the-top these days so it’s time to show up to these Christmas gatherings and show out! This year we are able to party with our colleagues and loved ones in person. Why not make up for lost time (2020 shenanigans) by donning an outfit that people will remember?
The Fashion Credits: Sarah Jakes Roberts Serves Holiday Flare In J. Bolin Couture On HB’s Digital Cover!
In case you’re in a Christmas fashion funk and don’t know which direction you want to go in when it comes to your holiday party attire, you know we’ve got the inspiration you seek. Below are five glimmery ensembles that will surely give the Christmas party decor a run for its money. Let’s dive in!
5 Influencer Christmas Looks That Bring The Sparkle was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Glitzy in Green
So, you’re unable to break away from the traditional Christmas colors when it comes to your holiday attire huh? No worries. If you’re going to do green, then make it glamorous. Take a page out of Georgette’s style book and get a green, sequin top and pair it with a shiny satin fabric pant. Throw some gold heels on with the look and a gold clutch, and your holiday look is fabulously born!
2. A Purple Sleigh (or Slay)
Step out of your comfort zone and rock a sparkly purple dress to this year’s holiday function. This look screams holiday-ready. Purple is a gorgeous color that is often overlooked. And if you happen to have that mocha melanin hue like Alissa does, then you will knock this color out of the park. We love how Alissa let her dress be the focal point and kept her accessories simple with silver, ankle strap heels.
3. Gold and Silver Shine
Who said gold and silver doesn’t mix well together? Because this combination is just what the holidays ordered. Gold sequins will always be in style. Whether it’s pants, a top, or dress throw a little silver in the mix to play the look up. Leilani’s silver kimono on top of her gold, sequin pants is perfection. And adding the silver pumps to the mix balances out the entire look.
4. Vintage Festive
You can’t go wrong with rocking a vintage piece at the holiday party. These types of pieces were made for glitz and glamour. Visit your nearest thrift store like Yasmine did and you may be in luck when it comes to finding a one-of-a-kind piece like this. We love the way Yasmine took this vintage holiday look to the next level by styling it with sheer opera-length gloves and sheer stockings. If anything works for holiday parties, it’s an 80’s party dress for sure!
5. Stripes and SequinSource:Courtesy of Marsha B.
Your colleagues won’t be able to stop staring when you show up to the office party in this hot number! A dress like this can go right from the Christmas shindig to the New Year’s Eve gala! We love the multi-colored, stripe patterned and the way it hugs the body. Follow Marsha’s styling pattern and pair some black ankle strap heels with this dress and a pop-colored clutch. Other than those two accessories, keep it simple. Because this dress is all the shine you will need!