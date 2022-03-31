K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Black women have been battling European beauty standards for decades. From constantly being exposed to images that do not resemble our features and hair textures to advocating for a law (

which was recently passed

) that gives us the legal right to wear our hair exactly how it grows from our head, we are over it. These days, many Black women have found beauty in just being who we are. More women of color have had enough and are choosing to liberate themselves from the social constructions that try to tell us how we should feel, act, and look.

In 2006, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter India Arie birthed her popular song, “I Am Not My Hair.” And in 2022, it seems that more Black women celebrities (and non-celebrities) are living her lyrics out loud by wearing their hair exactly how they want to or getting rid of their hair altogether.

In a culture where hair is king, choosing to be without it is bold. In the past, we’ve seen beautiful bald hairstyles on powerful women like Cicely Tyson and Grace Jones, but it wasn’t until recently that the bald look had a ripple effect. So, to salute the ladies who are defying the odds and rocking the hell out of their bald heads, we are recognizing them below. Check out five celebrity beauties who boldly rock a bald head hairstyle.

5 Melanated Beauties Who Boldly Cut Their Hair was originally published on hellobeautiful.com