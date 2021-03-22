There’s been a lot of buzz around NatGeo’s four-part series, Genius: Aretha, starring Oscar-nominated actress Cynthia Erivo as Aretha. The series that premiered this Sunday, is a reminder of Aretha’s strong voice and unwavering talent.

While the series has been met with some controversy, there’s no denying that Cynthia Erivo was dedicated to putting her heart and soul into this role. Aretha was more than just a soul singer. The songwriter, actress, pianist, and civil rights activist spent a majority of her life trying to use her gift in the midst of a race war.

Despite the racial climate, Franklin recorded 112 charted singles on Billboard, including 77 Hot 100 entries, 17 top-ten pop singles, 100 R&B entries, and 20 number-one R&B singles. She also became the first female performer to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987. In 2005, she was inducted into he UK Music Hall of Fave and in 2012, she made it into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame.

Although the icon transitioned in 2018, her legacy lives on through her music, activism, and overall spirit. In honor of the NatGeo debut, we’re taking a walk down memory lane. Here are 5 of Aretha Franklin’s most iconic moments.

