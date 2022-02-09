5 Times Michael B. Jordan Was Our Bae

Hollywood heartthrob Michael B. Jordan is celebrating his 35th birthday today. He’s got a lot to celebrate this year too. In 2021, the sexy actor graced the big screen in critically acclaimed films such as Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse and the romantic love drama A Journal for Jordan. Soon, fans will get to see the Newark native make his directorial debut with Creed III, where he’ll reprise his starring role as boxer Adonis Creed. Oh, and don’t forget about the release of Black Panther 2 later this year!
Perhaps the most significant gift Jordan was blessed with was the opportunity to make a change in Hollywood. In 2016, Jordan created his production company, Outlier Society. The company “vowed to incorporate the “inclusion rider” — a clause that allows actors to demand 50% cast and crew diversity on set contractually. It’s a strict protocol he also demands “on all of his projects,” Insider noted.
Jordan’s production company will executive produce the forthcoming HBO MAX series Val-Zod, which features a Black version of the DC Comics character Superman. The actor previously told Vanity Fair that he wanted to produce films for a diverse group of actors and genres.
“I want to create projects for Brad Pitt, but at the same time, I want to be able to create a movie for Will Smith, or Denzel, or Lupita, or Tessa. It’s gonna be eclectic,” he added.
Now that’s hot!
Michael B. Jordan is one of the sexiest men alive, and in honor of his birthday, here are 5 times he stopped us in our tracks with his delectable appearance.
1. Monochrome ZaddySource:Getty
Back in December, Jordan was spotted outside of Good Morning America in NYC wearing a muscle-hugging teal shirt paired with matching slacks, and he looked GOOD!
2. Handsome & TailoredSource:Getty
That same week, the paparazzi photographed Jordan rocking a smoky blue bomber jacket and tailored maroon pants. He looked handsome as he was gearing up for a talk show interview on The Live With Kelly Show.
Jordan is certainly no stranger to the fashion world. The actor recently launched a capsule collection with luxury brand Coach, which he just so happens to be the face of.
3. Khaki CutieSource:Getty
There’s nothing hotter than a good-looking man in a suit, and Jordan pulled this khaki ensemble look all the way OFF! When you look good, you feel good and the actor truly embodies the phrase.
Last year, while speaking to Men’s Health, Jordan said that he felt like he was finally “becoming” the man he always wanted, living a life full of purpose.
“That’s such a cliché, overused term, and it has a lot of baggage to it,” he laughed. “But I think when personal purpose and meaning align, it allows you to be a man. I’ve been doing this for 20-plus years . . . . Now I get the opportunity to lead by example.”
4. Soft and SeductiveSource:Getty
The actor attended the A Journal For Jordan world premiere back in December, sporting a soft grey long sweater and high-rise slacks. The look totally complimented the crisp white tee that showed off a glimpse of his incredible pecs.
While preparing for his role in the Creed series, Jordan’s trainer Corey Calliet helped the hunky actor to build muscle by assigning him short but intense workouts to complete once a day. Calliet’s routines combined elements of high-intensity training, cardio, and of course boxing. “You don’t have to spend two and a half hours in the gym to change your body,” Calliet told BarBend.
Doesn’t look like it judging by Jordan’s rock-hard abs!
5. Trim and ProperSource:Getty
This one’s an oldie but a goodie! The star dazzled at Marvel Studios‘ Black Panther fashion show in 2018, wearing a long light brown leather jacket while showing off how versatile he can be not only onscreen but with his fashion game too! Jordan paired the lengthy leather piece with a burnt sienna sweater and khaki pants. Too hot to handle!