6 Dead In Highland Park Shooting, Robert Crimo III Detained

Highland Park, a suburb of Chicago , was the site of yet another mass shooting event that rocked the nation over the holiday weekend. Robert Crimo III, who moonlit as a rapper, was detained by the authorities who uncovered more details since the arrest.

Crimo, 22, unleashed a deadly barrage of bullets from a rooftop, firing several rounds into a crowd of gatherers in the Illinois town on Monday (July 4). The holiday march erupted in panic as Crimo unloaded his weapons, which left six people dead and over 40 others injured. According to local outlet ABC Chicago, Crimo was singled out as a person of interest and briefly tried to escape authorities before he was apprehended shortly after the shooting.

The outlet spoke with citizens in affluent North Shore town and seemingly confirmed that Crimo was a resident of Highland Park who attended high school there. Further research revealed that Crimo, also known widely as Bobby Crimo, rapped under the name Awake The Rapper and a series of videos depicted violent imagery including mass shootings according to accounts. Crimo’s music was also present on online DSPs but both his videos and songs have been scrubbed from those services.

The Washington Post dove deeper into Crimo’s music endeavors and his online trail, revealing that he reportedly attended a rally for former President Donald Trump although the outlet didn’t connect the attendance to the holiday shooting. In fact, it doesn’t appear that Crimo’s motivations were connected to any sort of disgruntled movement in a pivot from other shooting suspects known for spewing racist and violent rhetoric online.

As the investigation moves ahead, the nation once more is wrestling with the fact that mass shootings are becoming far too common. With the gun control debate raging for months now, it isn’t known how this recent incident will add to the conversation.

On Twitter, people reacted to the news of the Highland Park shooting along with some reactions of those who were at the parade. We’ve got those comments below.

Photo: Getty

