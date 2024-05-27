Hey Geminis, it’s your time to shine! We are one week into the sign’s reign, so they’re in full celebratory mode. Geminis are known for their social personalities and ability to retain information about random topics. It’s not far-fetched to find yourself in a heated debate with the air sign because debating and playing devil’s advocate runs in their blood. Because they’re ruled by Mercury, the planet of the mind, intellect, and communication, those born under the sign have mastered the gift of gab. People consider them a know-it-all, but that’s because they’re busy educating themselves on various topics. The Gemini symbol is the twin because they can embody both sides of a coin. They’re often dubbed two-faced, but the truth is they wear both faces proudly.
Stylish Geminis tend to err on the maximalist end of the style spectrum. They’re not afraid to go bold or go home. They don’t follow fashion rules because they’ve created their own. The latest trends don’t sway the strong-willed sign because they’re rarely concerned with what other people are wearing.
RELATED: 10 Times Sasha Obama Showed Her Gemini Ways
10 Times Naomi Campbell Killed The Fashion Game
5 Times Normani’s Chiseled Abs Were A Work Of Art
There are tons of stylish Geminis in the entertainment industry. From Naomi Campbell to Venus Williams, the Gemini clan knows a thing or two about fashion. Whether they are flexing on the red carpet or frolicking about their day casually, they do it with a fashionable purpose that can’t be denied. Geminis march to the beat of their own drum, making their fashion choices the talk of the town. As a sign ruled by Mercury, their goal is to keep you talking – even if the commentary isn’t positive.
Scroll below to see the six stylish celebrity Geminis we admire.
6 Stylish Geminis We Love was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Naomi CampbellSource:Getty
Naomi Campbell is the queen of style. This beauty has been a fashion muse for years. The clothes never wear Campbell; she wears them.
2. NormaniSource:Getty
Normani is a winner when it comes to serving body and style. The songstress is no stranger to fabulously dressing her chocolate skin. Thus far, her ensembles have been all hits, no misses.
3. Remy MaSource:Getty
She’s conceited, and she has a reason to be! Remy Ma has been fabulous since she stepped on the scene. There isn’t a designer label this artist doesn’t own, and she wears them all well.
4. Rasheeda FrostSource:Getty
Rasheeda Frost won us over with her Southern charm and hip-hop swag. We love how versatile her style is. You can catch this beauty killing it in stiletto heels or kicking back in sneakers. Either way, she brings it.
5. Venus WilliamsSource:Getty
Venus Williams has flair, period. The tennis champ is the definition of style. She (along with her sister, Serena) is known for unapologetically setting trends. Venus Williams is a fashion historian, from her signature beaded braids to her fly tennis outfits.
6. Lauryn HillSource:Getty
When it comes to style, Lauryn Hill is one-of-a-kind. The “Ex-Factor” singer not only serves regal looks, her swag, sultry voice, and unparallel lyricism all ooze style.