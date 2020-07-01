7 Artists In The Industry Today Obviously Influenced By Missy Elliott

There is no question Missy Elliott is one of hip-hops most influential artists of all time. From her delivery, style, visuals, and the match made in heaven combination of Timbaland’s production. She was one of those musicians that just had IT. As she celebrates her birthday today (July 1st), we wanted to highlight a few of today’s biggest acts who no doubt have been inspired by Missy in one way or the other.
It’s been 20+ years since she burst onto the scene with “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” and within that time, dozens of new artists have sprung up and sprinkled some of the magic she’s left behind in their own work.
The number of artists over the previous two decades of her career is well over the dozens, but these 7 artists have all made it clear they have all been influenced by the musical genius known as Missy Elliott. Let us know who else you think should be on this list!
1. LIZZO
After bursting onto the scene with her smash single “Love Hurts”, there have been endless interviews with Lizzo thanking Missy Elliot for inspiring her. She was even able to collaborate with her on “Tempo” off of Lizzo’s ‘Cuz I Love You’ album.
2. SZA
Like Missy, SZA has developed her own unique sound in todays industry, as well as both working with legendary director Dave Meyers. He was the director for all your favorite Missy Elliot classic videos.
3. RAPSODY
At the 2018 Essence Black Women In Music Ceremony, Rapsody performed and payed tribute at the event “thank you for being the icon that you are, and everything that you’ve given to the culture.”
4. M.I.A
M.I.A has been holding down the music visual torch for years now. You simply can’t appreciate the work without being reminded of one of your favorite Missy visuals.
5. AZEALIA BANKS
Love her or hate her, you can’t deny the influence in sound from Missy in Azealia’s music, especially when it comes to the futuristic production. The Guardian once described Banks’ music as “an appealing blend of Missy Elliott and dance-pop” with an uptown presentation.
6. LEIKELI47
Leikeli47 has previously dubbed herself “one of Missy’s kids“. She was also a featured performer in honor of Missy at the Essence Black Women In Music ceremony in 2018.
7. CHIKA
Back in 2018, Missy Elliot caught wind of an up and coming artist named Chika. Shortly posting her freestyle video where she tagged Cardi B, Missy Elliott retweeted the freestyle video along with a caption that simply read: “Wheeeeeeeew” with a multitude of fire emojis. Chicka even tweeted a freestyle to Missy months prior to her RT, with the caption “such a dope ass beat, I wanted to pay homage to my girl @MissyElliott today, so here’s a lil verse. ya dig? lmk what y’all think”.