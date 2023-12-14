8 Times NeNe Leakes Proved She Is Aging Backward

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Linnethia Monique “NeNe” Leakes is applying pressure and aging backward – and we are here for it. The Atlanta socialite and reality star turned 56 on December 13. She celebrated with a “Birthday Queen” themed photo shoot shared on social media.

NeNe Leakes turns 56: ‘Issa Queen’s Birthday

NeNe took to Instagram, dropping a series of photos throughout her birthday. With a backdrop of red balloons, roses, and champagne, she posed in a jeweled crown in two outfits, showing off her fit body and gorgeous curves.

The first outfit is a sexy, black leather and lace mini dress. NeNe accessorized the look with lace-topped garters and fishnets. The second look is a long pink bedroom dress with a matching duster.

Looking like a glam doll, NeNe glowed with popping nude lips, bronzer, and highlights. All portraits were captured by Atlanta celebrity photographer Freddy O.

NeNe Leakes is applying pressure and throwing lewks left and right.

Over the past few weeks, NeNe has been applying pressure and giving lewks left and right. It’s giving rich, fabulous, and fun!

While living her best life in Dubai, NeNe was dripping in designer and slayed to the ‘gawds. She rocked high-end designer brands like Versace, Jean Paul Gaultier, Louis Vuitton, Alexander McQueen, and Dolce & Gabbana. Outfits included long dusters, kimonos, bodycons, slinky dresses, and coordinated sets.

And more recently, the Queen of Atlanta donned a purple satin LaPointe dress with exaggerated feather sleeves, ruching, and a high slit and rhinestone Rene Caovilla strappy shoes. The look was perfect for her appearance on VH1’s Celebrity Squares with DC Young Fly.

“We going to age this thing backward, now. We definitely ain’t trying to go forward,” NeNe told fans on her recent Instagram stories on her birthday. “Say what you want, I’m going to be fighting ’til the end.”

Sis, we see you turning heads! Happy Birthday, NeNe! Take a look at some of her recent fashion slays.

8 Times NeNe Leakes Proved She Is Aging Backward was originally published on hellobeautiful.com