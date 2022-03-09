K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

wearing bright colors might be our own personal superpower. When neon hues hit our melanated skin, it takes our beauty to another level. Thankfully, the spring and summer trend forecast predicts looks straight out of a box of highlighter markers.

Over the last couple of months, there have been a plethora of celebs stepping out in the most electrifying shades of pink. From soft bubble gum hues to vibrant neons, it’s safe to say everyone will be channeling their inner Barbie as the warmer months begin to load.

If you needed proof of how magical Black women look in pink, look no further. Here are ten women who prove our skin was made for vibrance.

According To These Celebrities, Hot Pink Is The Color Of The Season was originally published on hellobeautiful.com