Amanda Seales & DJ Nailz Play "Guess That Government Name!"

Congrats to one of our favorites Keke Palmer! The triple Threat gave birth to a baby boy, named Leodis Andrellton Jackson. Since we know that celebs change or give themselves stage names all the time, Amanda Seales and DJ Nailz play “Guess That Government Name!” See if you can guess.

 

Check out this and more in today’s episode of the Amanda Seales Show. Listen wherever you check out your favorite podcasts

 

Check out these stars and their Government Names below!

 

 

Amanda Seales & DJ Nailz Play “Guess That Government Name!”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Stage Name: Gucci Man e

Government Name: Radric Delantic Davis

2. Stage Name: Future. Real Name: Nayvadius DeMun Cash

Real Name: Nayvadius DeMun Cash

3. Stage Name: Nene Leakes

Real Name: Linnethia Monique “NeNe” Leakes

4. Stage Name: Baby Kulture Real Name: Kulture Kiari Cephus

Real Name: Kulture Kiari Cephus

