And The Emmy Goes To: Zendaya’s Royal Green Dress And Red Hair Totally Stole The Show

Zendaya never really disappoints when it comes to her red carpet looks — but for Sunday night’s Emmy Awards, she totally outdid herself. The Euphoria star hit the red carpet in a stunning, sheer, green corset topped off with soft, flowy ruby red wavy hair.

There’s literally no way Zendaya can get even more attrac– #Emmys pic.twitter.com/qHNk5iMiGa — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) September 23, 2019

Although she’s just a presenter at this year’s show, next year her show Euphoria is eligible for nominations. Either way, we’re just happy to see such magic and beauty coming at bus all at once. But Zendaya is far from new to this. She’s true to this.

Ever since she stepped on the scene as a Disney star, Z has been one of the young stars that kids could look up to. The older she got, the actress became gold woman fashion goals. Before Kylie Jenner tried to convince folks that she was the queen of hair, Zendaya has been showing and proving, hunty.

In honor of the star’s STUNNING red carpet look, let’s take a look back at some of her hair moments that we all wanted to copy after.

