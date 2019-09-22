CLOSE
And The Emmy Goes To: Zendaya’s Royal Green Dress And Red Hair Totally Stole The Show

Posted September 22, 2019

Black History Month Giphy

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / Getty


Zendaya never really disappoints when it comes to her red carpet looks — but for Sunday night’s Emmy Awards, she totally outdid herself. The Euphoria star hit the red carpet in a stunning, sheer, green corset topped off with soft, flowy ruby red wavy hair.

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / Getty


Although she’s just a presenter at this year’s show, next year her show Euphoria is eligible for nominations. Either way, we’re just happy to see such magic and beauty coming at bus all at once. But Zendaya is far from new to this. She’s true to this.

Ever since she stepped on the scene as a Disney star,  Z has been one of the young stars that kids could look up to. The older she got, the actress became gold woman fashion goals. Before Kylie Jenner tried to convince folks that she was the queen of hair, Zendaya has been showing and proving, hunty.

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / Getty


In honor of the star’s STUNNING red carpet look,  let’s take a look back at some of her hair moments that we all wanted to copy after.

1. Yasss, pixie!

Source:false

Z looks good in every hair style. But this Blond Pixie is a whole look.

2. This!

Source:false

Let’s take a moment to appreciate this badass-ness.

3. Unforgettable

Source:false

This wild from moment from the 2017 Met Gala is everything.

4. Regal

Source:false

These braids though.

5. Top Knot Envy

Source:false

You can’t go wrong with a top knot. But for some reason, Z’s always looks effortless.

6. Come Through Sis!

Source:false

Zendaya may have to bring this one back!

7. Bobbin’ It

Source:false

This bob moment at the 2016 Met Gala solidified Z as a hair icon.

8. Curly Gang

Source:false

So. Much. Hairrrr.

9. Wavy

Source:false

Zendaya is the best thing to happen to finger waves since Missy Elliott.

10. Cut Life

Source:false

Z always gives us life when rocking the short cuts.

11. Cornrow Connoisseur

Source:false

Zendaya was rocking her rows before it became a Hollywood trend.

12. Grown

Source:false

This ‘do gives Z a more mature, boss woman look. We like it.

