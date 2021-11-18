K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Ari Fletcher doesn’t care for men who take their video games seriously.

The expert twerker and girlfriend to Moneybagg Yo let the world know on Tuesday (Nov.16) that if you’re a man who’s into gaming, you don’t stand a chance with her. In a tweet, she shared her hate for gaming, writing, “I’ve never dated a man that played videos games and took it serious. I wish I would call my n***a and he say he gone call me back cause he playing a f***ing video game. I just cannot imagine.”

She is entitled to her preference for the men she desires, and CLEARLY, she has a type. But, when you share your thoughts on Twitter, you open yourself up to plenty of opinions and views, and she is getting dragged up and down on timelines and probably wished she could hit the reset button.

The main consensus among Twitter users regarding her tweet is that she is okay with drug use but draws the line at video game playing. One user responded to her tweet saying, “yo man is addicted to lean and probably can’t answer the phone because he’s playing with 1 of his 8 children..but we draw the line at video games.”

Another user wrote, “Why is niggas not allowed to enjoy what they like to enjoy ?? And it’s playing video games … niggas making millions playing games running circles around yo trap frfr so this is weak lol.”

The Ari pack is going up right now.

She definitely bit off more than she can chew with this topic. You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty

Ari Fletcher Is Not Here For Men Who Enjoy Playing Video Games, Twitter Calls Her A Hater