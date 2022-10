K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Thenew series “” is set to get an inside look at the lives of rising starsas they navigate through business, music, beauty, and fashion.

Before the show debuts on October 5th, the stars walked the red carpet at Illuminarium in Atlanta to give us a glimpse of what to expect. Check out the photos below.

Ari Fletcher, Jayda Cheaves, Arrogant Tae, Lakeyah & Dess Dior Hit The BET+’s New Series ‘The Impact Atlanta’ Red Carpet [Photos] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com