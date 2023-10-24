Arizona Diamondback Force NLCS Game 7 vs Philadelphia Phillies

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Two words any MLB fan loves to hear: Game Seven. The Diamondback made a resounding Game 6 statement, defeating the Phillies 4-1 to force this deciding game. Only key difference in a matchup of this magnitude, the Diamondbacks have been here before.

For the Philadelphia Phillies, they are paddling into unprecedented territory for the franchise. In their 141-year existence as a baseball club, Tuesday October 24th, 2023, will be their first game seven in franchise history.

However, even after a loss, the locker room did not seem fazed despite their inexperience in this position, to play in front of a home crowd in a deciding game for a trip to the World Series on the line.

“It’s going to be exciting,” Kyle Schwarber said. “It’s what you play for.”

“I’m just glad we’re at home and playing in front of our home crowd. Only one game matters right now.” Bryce Harper added.

“There’s always a first time. It’s my turn now. I’m excited to be on the mound [Tuesday].” Ranger Suárez said through a team interpreter.

