Atlanta Boot Girls Go Viral For Removing Car Boots For $50

Published on May 8, 2023

Block on Car Wheel by Wheel Lock

Source: Maryana Serdynska / Getty


Next time you have a boot on your car, who you gonna call?! Boot Girls!! A group of Atlanta women has joined forces to get boots off pedestrian cars for the low low. The cost is only $50.

The city of Atlanta charges $75 each day the boot remains on a car. The Boot Girls find that ridiculous stating, “It’s holding someone hostage, you’re holding someone for ransom. As opposed to a ticket. I saw a Door dash worker park illegally for a moment to drop off an order and came back to a boot. They’re just trying to do their job.”

ATLiens went on Twitter and reacted to the city’s newest superheroes, the Boot Girls!

