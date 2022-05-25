B-Rocka or B-RICK? Fans React To Brandy’s Jack Harlow Diss Song

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

A now-viral interview where rising rap star Jack Harlow was revealed to have no idea that celeb siblings Brandy and Ray J are related, or even that Ray J had a sister at all, has now surprisingly led “The Boy Is Mine” singer to bring out her rap persona Bran’Nu for an official diss over the beat to Harlow’s hit single, “First Class.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Brandy put aside her fan-given title as The Vocal Bible to drop some bars that are more in line with her character Xplicit Lyrics from the now-canceled female rap-themed ABC drama, Queens. There’s no denying who the diss is addressed to, even outside of her using his catchy Fergie-sampling instrumental. “Painting pictures / Cinderella scriptures / But that don’t mean jack in the streets / Jack of all trades, now I’m here jacking for beats,” she raps — yes, raps! — making sure to emphasize the ‘jack’ with an extra bit of sass each time. Her lyricism focuses more on a nearly 30-year career that includes everything from being a teenage multiplatinum R&B singer to breaking boundaries in 1997 as Disney’s Black Cinderella.

Of course it comes with a few critiques as well, mainly the fact that a diss track even exists in the first place. For most people, it seemed like Jack Harlow meant no harm in his mishap and was simply being a 24-year-old white man who was born the same year that Brandy released her last most-successful album.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

As a multifaceted creative that’s blessed us with countless musical gems over the years, Brandy is fully in the right to express herself and get a few Gen Z impressions in the process. At the same time, the 43-year-old veteran could probably do herself some justice by picking on someone her own age.

Is B-Rocka sparring on the same lyrical level as today’s hip-hop heavyweights, or was this attempt at a rap battle more of a ‘b-rick’? Peep a few reactions to Brandy’s “First Class” freestyle diss towards Jack Harlow below, and let us know what you think:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

B-Rocka or B-RICK? Fans React To Brandy’s Jack Harlow Diss Song was originally published on blackamericaweb.com