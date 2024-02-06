Best In Black: Largest Black Megachurches

The transformation of historic black churches into black megachurches marks a significant change in the landscape of African American religious churches. Historically, the black church has played an important role in the African American community, working as both a place of worship and a center for social and political engagement.
In recent decades, there has been a noticeable movement toward the development and growth of black megachurches. These megachurches are defined by their massive congregations, large facilities, and charismatic leadership. The transformation can be linked to a variety of factors, including developments in societal dynamics, technological advancements, and religious preferences.
Black megachurches frequently use new techniques to engage their communities, such as multimedia presentations, contemporary music, and outreach activities.
This transition shows the black church’s ability to adapt to today’s concerns and preferences while maintaining its historical function as a spiritual place for the African American community.
SOURCE | Outreach 100
Here are 10 of the largest Black megachurches:
1. World Overcomers | Durham, North Carolina
Pastor: Andy Thompson
Website: https://worldovercomers.church/
Founded: 2003
Attendance: 15,000
2. Triumph Church | Detroit, Michigan
Pastor: Solomon Kinloch
Website: https://triumphch.org/
Founded: 1920
Attendance: 14,000
3. New Light Christian Center Church | Houston, Texas
Pastor: Irishea Hilliard
Website: https://newlightccc.org/
Founded: 1984
Attendance: 13,500
4. World Changers Church | College Park, Georgia
Pastor: Creflo Dollar
Website: https://worldchangers.org/
Founded: 1986
Attendance: 13,200
5. Christian Cultural Center | Brooklyn, New York
Pastor: A.R. Bernard
Website: https://cccinfo.org/
Founded: 1979
Attendance: 12,800
6. Mount Zion Baptist Church | Nashville, Tennessee
Pastor: Joseph W. Walker III
Website: https://mtzionnashville.org/
Founded: 1866
Attendance: 12,000
7. The Potter’s House | Dallas, Texas
Pastor: T.D. Jakes
Website: https://thepottershouse.org/
Founded: 1996
Attendance: 12,000
8. Word of Faith International Christian Center | Southfield, Michigan
Pastor: Keith Butler
Website: https://wordoffaith.cc/
Founded: 1979
Attendance: 11,000
9. New Direction Christian Church | Memphis, Tennessee
Pastor: Stacy Spencer
Website: https://n2newdirection.org/
Founded: 2001
Attendance: 10,948
10. West Angeles Church of God in Christ | Los Angeles, California
Pastor: Charles Blake II
Website: https://westa.org/
Founded: 1943
Attendance: 10,000
11. Fountain of Praise | Houston, Texas
Pastor: Remus Wright
Website: https://tfop.org/
Founded: 1959
Attendance: 9,000