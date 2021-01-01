Digging deep into the archives, we take a look back at some of the moments through this year that would be considered smile-worthy.
Contrary to what some may feel, 2020 wasn’t all bad. Don’t believe me? Take a look for yourself and if you still don’t believe me, remember you’re right here reading this, so cheer to that.
Best Moments Of 2020 was originally published on foxync.com
1. Matt James Announced as the first-ever Black BachelorSource:Getty
THE BACHELOR – 2501 Matt James, the charismatic and engaging star of ABCs hit romance reality series The Bachelor, will hand out the roses for its momentous 25th season. After meeting Matt as a prospective suitor for The Bachelorette, Bachelor Nation swooned when they learned he would take on the role as the lead of his own love story. Matt is the total package with strong family values, a great career, and has used his growing platform for good. His emerging legion of fans cant wait to follow the 28-year-old real estate broker, entrepreneur and community organization founder on his journey to find love during this historic season. Although Matt hasnt been in love before, he feels he is ready now to welcome it into his lifeno matter what challenges he will faceas he starts his search for his happily ever after on the season premiere of The Bachelor, MONDAY, JAN. 4 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Craig Sjodin via Getty Images) MATT JAMES vertical,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,usa,headshot,television show,two people,reality tv,rose – flower,the bachelor – tv show,season,romance,hand,matt james – reality television star
2. Barack Obama’s 3-Point Drip
3. DJ D-Nice Got Us Through Club QuarantineSource:Getty
Hennessy Black showed its smooth side and elevated the cocktail with a Done Different Philadelphia launch party with spinning by DJ-D-Nice at G Lounge nightclub on March 23 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/WireImage) vertical,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,side view,high angle view,nightclub,cocktail,spinning,hennessy,launch event,philadelphia – pennsylvania,showing,smooth,d-nice
4. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion
30 years later, the cast of The Fresh Prince came together to reunite. They paid homage to the belove James Avery (Uncle Phil) and had a coming to Jesus moment between Will Smith and Janet Hubert (Original Aunt Viv)
5. Versuz Battles
All the versuz battle gave us a nostalgic vibe.
6. Black Lives Matter Paved The Streets In ArtSource:Nia Noelle
Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd
7. Beyonce’s visual album ‘Black is King’
8. Michael Jordan- The Last Dance DocumentarySource:Getty
LANDOVER, MD – DECEMBER 14: Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls looks on during a NBA basketball game against the Washington Bullets at the Capitol Centre on December 14, 1991 in Landover , Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,one person,usa,waist up,sport,looking,basketball – sport,1990-1999,nba,match – sport,landover,washington wizards,chicago bulls,college park,capital centre,nba pro basketball,michael jordan – basketball player,maryland – us state
9. Hamilton Comes To Disney+Source:Disney
Hamilton assets. hamilton
10. 2020 NBA Finals – Game SixSource:Getty
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 11: The Los Angeles Lakers celebrate with the trophy after winning the 2020 NBA Championship Final over the Miami Heat in Game Six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on October 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,celebration,sport,basketball – sport,nba,playoffs,game six,gulf coast states,nba finals,los angeles lakers,winning,lake buena vista,larry o’brien nba championship trophy,nba pro basketball,florida – us state,miami heat – basketball team,espn wide world of sports complex,trophy – award,adventhealth arena
11. Election 2020- President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala D. HarrisSource:Getty
WILMINGTON, DE – NOVEMBER 7: President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris celebrate at the Chase Center on November 7, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images) color image,photography,horizontal,usa,celebration,human interest,joseph biden,kamala harris,wilmington – delaware,chase center
12. Naomi Osaka wins US OpenSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Naomi Osaka of Japan walks on court in front of virtual fans before her Women’s Singles final match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus on Day Thirteen of the 2020 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 12, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) photography,people,one person,horizontal,usa,adult,new york city,headshot,borough – district type,sport,women,incidental people,walking,match – sport,tennis,queens – new york city,usta national tennis center,fan – enthusiast,grand slam,individual event,japan,day 13,us open tennis championships,wta tour,belarus,victoria azarenka,international tennis federation,black lives matter,naomi osaka,social movement,2020,sports court,open competition,virtual event,protective face mask