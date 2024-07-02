Listen Live
Best Saweetie Songs for her 31st Birthday

Published on July 2, 2024

Saweetie

Happy Birthday to Saweetie, the glamorous and talented rap sensation was born on July 2, 1993!

Saweetie has quickly risen to fame with chart-topping hits like “Best Friend,” “My Type,” and “Tap In.”

Her unique blend of style and samples has made her a powerful voice in hip-hop. As she celebrates her birthday, fans around the world appreciate her contributions to music and eagerly await her next release. Here’s to another year of success, creativity, and unforgettable tracks!

Check out Saweetie’s Best Songs Below

Best Saweetie Songs for her 31st Birthday  was originally published on hot1009.com

1. Best Friend (feat. Doja Cat)

2. My Type

3. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jUIrolORx6M

4. ICY GRL

5. Back to the Streets (feat. Jhené Aiko)

6. Pretty Bitch Freestyle

7. Emotional (feat. Quavo)

8. Risky (feat. Drakeo the Ruler)

9. Closer (feat. H.E.R.)

10. Fast (Motion)

11. Bussin 2.0 (feat. Lakeyah)

12. Birthday (feat. YG & Tyga)

13. Get It Girl

14. No L’s

15. Sway With Me (with GALXARA)

16. Too Many

17. Dipped In Ice

18. Icy Chain

19. NANi

