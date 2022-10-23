The who’s who of black Hollywood showed up and showed out at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala hosted by Tina Knowles. This year’s gala took place on October 22nd in Santa Monica California honorees were Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Much like the Met Gala every year, the Wearable Art Gala has a theme and this year’s theme didn’t disappoint with Harlem Nights. From Beyonce wearing custom Gucci, to Marsai Martin in House of JMC by Julian Mendez Couture Black Hollywood, check out some of the best looks from the gala.
Beyonce, Marsai Martin, and More at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
1. Beyonce wearing custom Gucci
Beyonce at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala Honoring Angela Bassett And Mark Bradford
2. Tina Knowles Lawson, Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr. and Richard LawsonSource:Getty
Tina Knowles Lawson, Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr. and Richard Lawson at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala Honoring Angela Bassett And Mark Bradford
3. Lori Harvey wearing Ebraheema GueyeSource:Getty
Lori Harvey at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala Honoring Angela Bassett And Mark Bradford
4. Angela Bassett wearing Georges HobeikaSource:Getty
Angela Bassett was honored with the icon award at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala
5. Halle Bailey wearing Georges Hobeika and DDGSource:Getty
Halle Bailey and DDG at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala Honoring Angela Bassett And Mark Bradford
6. Marsai Martin wearing House of JMC by Julian Mendez CoutureSource:Getty
Marsai Martin at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala Honoring Angela Bassett And Mark Bradford
7. Angela RyeSource:Getty
Angela Rye at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala Honoring Angela Bassett And Mark Bradford
8. Kelly Rowland wearing Monsoori and Tim WeatherspoonSource:Getty
Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala Honoring Angela Bassett And Mark Bradford
9. Chloe Bailey wearing AjeSource:Getty
Chloe Bailey at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala Honoring Angela Bassett And Mark Bradford
10. Boris KodjoeSource:Getty
Boris Kodjoe at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala Honoring Angela Bassett And Mark Bradford
11. Michelle Williams wearing Badly MischkaSource:Getty
Michelle Williams at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala Honoring Angela Bassett And Mark Bradford
12. Lynn WhitfieldSource:Getty
Lynn Whitfield at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala Honoring Angela Bassett And Mark Bradford
13. Quinta BrunsonSource:Getty
Quinta Brunson at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala Honoring Angela Bassett And Mark Bradford
14. Vivica Fox and Cookie JohnsonSource:Getty
Vivica Fox and Cookie Johnson at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala Honoring Angela Bassett And Mark Bradford
15. Issa RaeSource:Getty
Issa Rae at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala Honoring Angela Bassett And Mark Bradford
16. Cookie Johnson and Magic JohnsonSource:Getty
Cookie Johnson and Magic Johnson at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala Honoring Angela Bassett And Mark Bradford
17. Corey GambleSource:Getty
Corey Gamble at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala Honoring Angela Bassett And Mark Bradford
18. Jurnee SmollettSource:Getty
Jurnee Smollett 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala Honoring Angela Bassett And Mark Bradford
19. Freda PayneSource:Getty
Freda Payne at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala Honoring Angela Bassett And Mark Bradford
20. Tyler PerrySource:Getty
Tyler Perry at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala Honoring Angela Bassett And Mark Bradford