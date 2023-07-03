Big 3 Summer of Fire Recap (PHOTOS)

The Big3 returned to Dallas for season 6, game 2 at American Airlines Center July 1, 2023. The 3on3 basketball games brought the HEAT to the BIG D as basketball legends went head-to-head in multiple games. This anticipated event brought basketball lovers and star studded guests to sit courtside and witness the special celebration of 50 years of Hip Hop.
Dallas artists, Yella Beezy, Dorrough, Mike Jones and Lil Will put on a heck of a show an represented Texas style!
Check out the photos and see how it all went down!
1. Big3Source:Upload by: Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com
Big3 2023-Dallas, Texas Celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop texas,dallas,big3,2023
2. Dorrough Live Performance
3. Errol Spence Jr.
4. Coaches of BIG3
Dr. J, Lesia Leslie, Nancy Limberman
5. DJ Don Perryon and Ice Cube
6. Rapper Lil Will Spotted at BIG3
7. Big3 Celebrates Nancy Lieberman's BirthdaySource:Upload by: Reagan Elam
Big3 Game Tournament in Dallas, Texas dallas,big 3
8. Lisa Leslie coaching her team to victorySource:Upload by: Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com
Big3 2023-Dallas, Texas Celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop texas,dallas,big3,2023
9. Big 3Source:Upload by: Reagan Elam
Big3 Game Tournament in Dallas, Texas dallas,big 3
10. Dorrough and Derrick DraperSource:Upload by: Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com
Big3 2023-Dallas, Texas Celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop texas,dallas,big3,2023
11. Big 3Source:Upload by: Reagan Elam
Big3 Game Tournament in Dallas, Texas dallas,big 3
12. Queen Indy Bee and DorroughSource:Upload by: Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com
Big3 2023-Dallas, Texas Celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop texas,dallas,big3,2023
13. Radio One Dallas sitting courtsideSource:Upload by: Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com
Big3 2023-Dallas, Texas Celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop texas,dallas,big3,2023
14. Yella BeezySource:Upload by: Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com
Big3 2023-Dallas, Texas Celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop texas,dallas,big3,2023
15. Big3Source:Upload by: Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com
Big3 2023-Dallas, Texas Celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop texas,dallas,big3,2023
16. Big3Source:Upload by: Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com
Big3 2023-Dallas, Texas Celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop texas,dallas,big3,2023
17. DorroughSource:Upload by: Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com
Big3 2023-Dallas, Texas Celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop texas,dallas,big3,2023
18. Big 3Source:Upload by: Reagan Elam
Big3 Game Tournament in Dallas, Texas dallas,big 3