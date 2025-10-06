Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

As we’ve come to understand year after year, day after day, even death is unfortunately an inevitable part of life. Still, as much of a fact as that may be, the blow of experiencing loss never gets any easier, nor does reporting on the subject in Black culture.

UPDATED: 2:00 pm EST October 5th, 2025

Ike Turner Jr., the son of legendary musicians Tina Turner and Ike Turner, has passed away at the age of 67. The news was confirmed by Tina Turner’s niece, Jacqueline Bullock, who shared a heartfelt statement about her cousin’s life and legacy.

Bullock described Ike Jr. as more than just a cousin, calling him a brother due to their close upbringing in the Turner household. From a young age, Ike Jr. showcased his musical talents, mastering various instruments. While he initially gravitated toward drums, his mother, Tina Turner, encouraged him to explore other instruments, leading him to develop a passion for the keyboard.

Ike Jr. played a pivotal role in managing Bolic Sound Studios, the recording studio founded by his father. Over the years, he became a highly sought-after sound engineer and musician. His contributions to the music industry were recognized in 2007 when he won a Grammy for Best Traditional Blues Album for his work on his father’s album, Risin’ With The Blues.

Kimberly Hébert Gregory, a celebrated actress best known for her role as Dr. Belinda Brown in HBO’s Vice Principals, passed away on October 3, 2025, at the age of 52. Her death was confirmed by her ex-husband, actor Chester Gregory, who shared a heartfelt tribute on social media, praising her brilliance, resilience, and artistry.

Born in Houston in 1972, Gregory’s journey into the arts began at The High School for Performing and Visual Arts. She later earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Mount Holyoke College and a master’s in social work from the University of Chicago. While in Chicago, she honed her craft in theater, earning a Joseph Jefferson Award nomination for her performance in Shakin’ the Mess Outta Misery.

Gregory’s career spanned television, film, and theater. She appeared in popular shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Better Call Saul. Her role in Vice Principals alongside Danny McBride and Walton Goggins earned her widespread acclaim, with Goggins calling her “a professional’s professional” and “one of the best I’ve ever worked with.”

Survived by her ex-husband and son, Gregory leaves behind a legacy of talent, grace, and inspiration that will continue to resonate in the entertainment world.

13. Vivian Ayers Allen Vivian Ayers Allen, a Pulitzer Prize-nominated poet and mother of entertainment icons Debbie Allen and Phylicia Rashad, passed away at the age of 102.

14. Danielle Spencer Dr. Danielle Spencer, best known for her role as Dee Thomas on the 1970s sitcom What’s Happening!!, has passed away at the age of 60. The news was shared by her co-star Haywood Nelson via Instagram, where he paid tribute to her life and legacy. Spencer, affectionately referred to as “Dr. Dee,” was remembered as a “brilliant, loving, positive, pragmatic warrior” who battled cancer with resilience.

15. T-Hood Rapper T-Hood’s passing has shaken the Hip-Hop community, with many celebrities and fans across Atlanta taking to social media to share their grief and pay tribute to the artist. T-Hood, recognized for his signature single dreadlock and gritty Atlanta sound, was a promising Hip-Hop and R&B talent who had been steadily building a name for himself.

16. Hitman Howie Tee Hitman Howie Tee, a pioneering Hip-Hop producer, left an enduring legacy in the music industry. Known for crafting iconic hits like Special Ed’s “I Got It Made” and Chubb Rock’s “Treat ’Em Right,” his innovative, sample-driven beats defined Hip-Hop’s golden era. Howie Tee’s visionary approach extended beyond production; he mentored rising talents such as Spencer Bellamy and played a pivotal role in blending R&B and Hip-Hop through hits like Color Me Badd’s “I Wanna Sex You Up.” His profound influence and dedication to creativity continue to inspire generations in both the Hip-Hop community and the wider music world.

17. Rahaman Ali Source:Getty Rahaman Ali, the younger brother of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, passed away on August 1, 2025, at the age of 82. Born Rudolph Arnett Clay on July 18, 1943, Rahaman pursued a professional boxing career from 1964 to 1972, often training and traveling with his iconic brother. While his own career was modest, Rahaman was a constant source of support for Muhammad, embodying the spirit of “my brother’s keeper.”

18. Dwight Muhammad Qawi Qawi’s career was marked by grit and determination. In December 1981, he claimed the WBC light heavyweight title by defeating Matthew Saad Muhammad in a 10th-round stoppage. He solidified his dominance by defeating Saad again eight months later. After a loss to Michael Spinks in 1983, Qawi moved up to cruiserweight, capturing the WBA title in 1985 by defeating Piet Crous. His epic 15-round battle with Evander Holyfield in 1986 remains a classic.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, beloved actor best known for his role as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, has tragically passed away at the age of 54. PEOPLE confirmed the news, reportedly, Warner drowned while on a family vacation in Costa Rica. Warner rose to fame in the 1980s as the charming and relatable Theo, the only son of Bill Cosby's character, Dr. Heathcliff Huxtable. His performance on the groundbreaking sitcom, which aired from 1984 to 1992, earned him critical acclaim and cemented his place in television history. Reflecting on the show's legacy in 2023, Warner expressed pride in its cultural impact, particularly within Black and American culture, despite the controversies surrounding Cosby.

YouTube Turns 20: This Beloved Singer Became A Digital Pioneer

Warner's personal life remained largely private, though he was known to be a devoted husband and father. His passion for storytelling extended beyond acting, as he often used his platform to advocate for social issues and celebrate the richness of Black culture.

20. Robbie Pardlo Robbie Pardlo, a former member of the R&B and hip-hop group City High, has passed away at the age of 46. The singer, known for his soulful voice and heartfelt performances,

21. Mama Mosie Burks The gospel music community is mourning the loss of Mama Mosie Burks, a legendary figure in gospel music, who passed away at the age of 92. Known for her powerful voice and unwavering faith, Burks was a cornerstone of the Mississippi Mass Choir, leaving an indelible mark on the genre. Burks’ career with the Mississippi Mass Choir was nothing short of extraordinary. Her soulful renditions of gospel classics like “They Got the Word” and “I’m Not Tired Yet” became anthems of hope and inspiration. Her commanding voice and heartfelt performances helped define the choir’s signature sound, earning them global recognition.

22. Young Noble Young Noble, a key member of the iconic hip-hop group The Outlawz, has tragically passed away at 47. Born Rufus Lee Cooper III, he reportedly died by suicide in Atlanta. Noble joined The Outlawz in 1996, personally added by Tupac Shakur, and contributed to tracks on Tupac’s posthumous album The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory, including “Hail Mary.” Beyond group success, he released solo albums like Noble Justice. After surviving a heart attack in 2021, he focused on health and remained active. His sudden passing has left the hip-hop community mourning a talented artist and Tupac’s legacy preserver.

23. Eddie “Supa” Lewis The music community is mourning the loss of Eddie Lewis, better known as Supa, the frontman of the pioneering 90s house group Aly-Us. Supa’s name became synonymous with “Follow Me,” a defining anthem of the house music genre. His soulful, heartfelt vocal performance transformed the track into a symbol of unity and connection, resonating on dance floors worldwide. Emerging from New Jersey’s vibrant underground house scene, Aly-Us and their iconic hit struck a chord with listeners, inspiring a sense of collective joy and hope. “Follow Me” wasn’t just a song—it was an invitation to come together, a celebration of belonging that transcended barriers. Decades on, it has retained its relevance, embraced anew by younger generations who have discovered its magic. The track now thrives in diverse settings, from classic club playlists to modern trail-ride music collections.

24. Dave Parker Baseball mourns the loss of one of its most charismatic and talented figures, Dave Parker, who passed away at the age of 74 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Known as “The Cobra,” Parker was a larger-than-life presence both on and off the field, leaving an indelible mark on the game during his 19-year career.

25. Walter Scott Walter Scott, co-founder of the legendary R&B group The Whispers, has passed away at the age of 81 after a brief illness. Known for their smooth harmonies and timeless hits, The Whispers became a cornerstone of soul music, touching millions of fans worldwide. Formed in Los Angeles in the early 1960s, The Whispers included Walter and his twin brother Wallace “Scotty” Scott, alongside Nicholas Caldwell and Gordy Harmon

Lynn Hamilton, beloved for her role as Donna Harris on Sanford and Son, passed away on June 19, 2025, at 95. Her death from natural causes was announced by her former manager, Rev. Calvin Carson, who noted she was surrounded by family and loved ones. Born in Yazoo City, Mississippi, Hamilton's career spanned over five decades. She studied acting at Chicago's Goodman School of Drama and debuted in John Cassavetes' Shadows (1959). Her TV credits include The Waltons, Roots: The Next Generation, and Generations, but her role as Fred Sanford's fiancée remains iconic.

YouTube Turns 20: This Beloved Singer Became A Digital Pioneer

Hamilton also graced Broadway stages and collaborated with her husband, playwright Frank Jenkins, on several productions. Rev. Carson praised her as a trailblazer whose legacy will continue to inspire. Her dignified talent left a lasting mark on entertainment.

27. Cavin Yarbrough, Cavin Yarbrough, one-half of the legendary R&B duo Yarbrough & Peoples, has passed away at the age of 72 due to complications from heart disease. His wife and musical partner, Alisa Peoples, shared the heartbreaking news, calling him her “guardian angel.” The duo, best known for their 1981 hit “Don’t Stop The Music,” left an indelible mark on the 1980s music scene. Their unique blend of soulful vocals and funky beats produced other hits like “Heartbeats” and “I Wouldn’t Lie.” Cavin and Alisa’s journey began in Dallas as childhood friends, evolving into a lifelong partnership in music and love.

Esaw Snipes-Garner, a dedicated activist and widow of Eric Garner, passed away at the age of 58 due to undisclosed health complications. Her death was announced by Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network (NAN), with heartfelt tributes highlighting her resilience and advocacy. Esaw became a prominent voice against police brutality following the tragic death of her husband, Eric Garner, in 2014. Eric Garner's death, caused by a prohibited chokehold during an encounter with NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo, sparked national outrage. Despite video evidence and a medical examiner ruling it a homicide, Pantaleo was not indicted, fueling widespread protests and calls for justice.

YouTube Turns 20: This Beloved Singer Became A Digital Pioneer

Esaw, alongside her daughter Erica and mother-in-law Gwen Carr, tirelessly campaigned against police violence. Erica, who tragically passed away in 2017 at just 27, led numerous protests, including impactful "die-ins" at the site of her father's death. Esaw's activism, marked by her collaboration with Rev. Sharpton, shed light on the emotional toll of systemic injustice.

29. Ananda Lewis Ananda Lewis, a cherished MTV VJ and talk show host, has passed away at 52. Emerging as a cultural icon in the late 1990s, she became a household name hosting Total Request Live and Hot Zone. Later, she pursued deeper storytelling on The Ananda Lewis Show. Diagnosed with stage III breast cancer in 2020, Lewis shared her health battles openly, championing the importance of early detection and prevention. Beyond her media career, she was a carpenter, advocate, and devoted mother to her son, Langston. Ananda’s legacy is defined by her resilience, authenticity, and a commitment to inspiring others to prioritize their well-being.

30. Sly Stone Sly Stone, iconic frontman of Sly and the Family Stone, has passed away at 82. A musical pioneer, Sly Stone redefined genres like funk, soul, R&B, and rock, leaving an indelible mark on music history.

31. Wayne Lewis Wayne Lewis, a beloved voice in R&B and a founding member of the legendary group Atlantic Starr, passed away on June 5, 2025, at age 68. The announcement, shared on the band’s official Facebook page, expressed sorrow and requested privacy for his family. Fans and fellow musicians alike mourned his loss, calling him “the voice of a generation.” Atlantic Starr was formed in 1976 in White Plains, New York, by Wayne and his brothers David and Jonathan. The group became known for their soulful harmonies and timeless hits. They achieved major success in the 1980s and 1990s with songs like “Always,” a pop chart-topper, and “Masterpiece,” their last significant chart success in 1992. Another classic, “Secret Lovers,” helped secure their roster with Warner Brothers and made them an enduring name in R&B.

32. Norman Hutchins Hutchins began his gospel music career in 1992, but his major breakthrough came with his 1999 album, Nobody But You. Subsequent albums like Battlefield and Spontaneous Praise, Vol. 1 showcased his ability to seamlessly blend traditional gospel with contemporary influences. Such dedication earned him widespread acclaim, including Dove Award and Grammy nominations, and solidified his role as a leading voice in gospel music. Beyond music, Hutchins co-founded Frontline Ministries in Dover, Delaware, guiding others in their spiritual journeys. His songs, including “Jesus I Love You,” remain anthems of hope and salvation.

33. Khadiyah Lewis Khadiyah Lewis, best known for her role on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, has reportedly passed away. Her death was confirmed by her brother in an emotional social media post. At this time, the circumstances surrounding her passing have not been made public. Lewis, affectionately known as “KD,” was more than just a reality TV personality, she was a dynamic entrepreneur and businesswoman. She successfully owned and operated three businesses: a real estate investment firm, a financial services company, and a consulting agency. Her drive and ambition left a mark both on and off-screen.

34. Jim Marshall has passed away at the age of 87. A cornerstone of the Vikings’ famed Purple People Eaters defense, Marshall’s storied career included 270 consecutive starts, a record among defensive players. His unwavering commitment and leadership made him a revered captain, guiding the Vikings to four Super Bowl appearances. Off the field, Marshall impacted countless lives, fostering unity and embodying resilience throughout his life. His legacy continues to inspire through the Vikings’ Captains Legacy Wall, a tribute to his enduring spirit. The football world mourns the loss of a true icon who shaped the game.

35. Mike McCallum Mike McCallum, the legendary Jamaican boxer famously known as “The Bodysnatcher,” has passed away at the age of 68. A pioneer in the sport, McCallum made history as the first Jamaican to win a world title in 1984 by defeating Sean Mannion at Madison Square Garden. Across his illustrious career, he claimed world titles in three weight classes, amassing 49 victories, 36 by knockout, in 55 fights. McCallum was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2003, cementing his legacy. On May 31, he tragically fell ill while driving to a Las Vegas gym, marking the end of an era in boxing.

Niko McKnight, the estranged son of R&B star Brian McKnight, has died at the age of 32 after a courageous two-year battle with cancer. The news was shared by Brian's brother, Claude McKnight, in an emotional TikTok tribute on May 30, 2025. Claude revealed his nephew's passing, expressing his heartbreak while also highlighting Niko's remarkable life and spirit. "He was quirky, curious, ridiculously talented, and someone you always wanted to be around," he shared. Claude praised Niko's skill as an exceptional singer, guitarist, photographer, and creative soul.

YouTube Turns 20: This Beloved Singer Became A Digital Pioneer

Niko first disclosed his diagnosis in January 2024 in an Instagram post candidly captioned, "Your boy got the big C." Despite his struggles, he expressed hope and gratitude, writing, "Things are looking better now… shouts to everyone in my corner." His wife was among his strongest supporters, whom he credited for "saving his life."

37. Charles Rangel Rangel’s career was marked by historic achievements and steadfast dedication to his Harlem constituents. He served 23 terms in Congress, representing New York’s 15th congressional district from 1971 to 2017. A champion for civil rights and economic justice, Rangel co-founded the Congressional Black Caucus in 1971, a pivotal step in amplifying Black voices in the legislative process.

38. Sacha Jenkins Sacha Jenkins, a pivotal figure in hip-hop culture, leaves behind a legacy that spans journalism, filmmaking, and cultural preservation. Raised in Queens, Jenkins co-founded ego trip magazine in 1994, shaping hip-hop journalism and spearheading projects like ego trip’s Book of Rap Lists. His work graced major outlets such as The Source and Rolling Stone, and he co-wrote Eminem’s biography, The Way I Am. Jenkins’ directorial credits include the acclaimed Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men and Fresh Dressed, celebrating hip-hop’s history. A former graffiti artist, he also celebrated global street art through his Piecebook series. His influence will resonate for generations.

39. Latonya Pottain Pottain, known for her appearance on Season 11 of TLC’s reality series “My 600-Lb. Life,” passed away on May 17, 2025, at the age of 40. She died at Christus Highland Medical Center in Shreveport, Louisiana. According to the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office, her preliminary cause of death was acute on chronic congestive heart failure, with her passing being ruled natural. A final autopsy report is still pending.

40. Rapper LGP Qua Qua, whose real name is Qidere Johnson, grew up in North Philly. He got serious about music after spending a short time in jail back in 2016. That experience changed him, and he decided to use his voice to inspire others. He started gaining attention in 2017 when one of his powerful freestyles during Meek Mill’s incarceration went viral. It even caught the attention of big names like Jay-Z and Nas. LGP Qua was known for real, heartfelt tracks like “Stay Woke,” “Reaper,” and “Hungry Before the Bite.” He also worked with Will.i.am on “INSOMNIAC (woke)” and teamed up with Foot Locker on a positive campaign.

41. John Edwards John Edwards, the former lead singer of The Spinners, passed away at 80, marking the end of an era for one of R&B’s most beloved vocal groups. Edwards, who joined The Spinners in 1977, brought his powerful voice and unique style to the group during their second wave of success. Stepping in after Philippe Wynne’s departure, Edwards made an indelible mark with hits like “Working My Way Back to You” and “Cupid,” showcasing his incredible range and soulful tones.

42. Jim Dent Jim Dent, a trailblazing Black golfer known for his incredible skill and determination, passed away at the age of 85. Born and raised in Augusta, Georgia, Dent’s humble beginnings as a caddie at the local municipal golf course, “The Patch,” laid the foundation for his extraordinary career. Despite losing both parents by age 12 and facing countless challenges, he found his passion for golf on the same grounds where the Masters is held. Dent’s professional golf career began in the United Golfers Association, a circuit for Black players, before he earned his PGA Tour card in 1970. Known for his tremendous driving distance, he won the inaugural World Long Drive Championship in 1974. Over a 16-year stint on the PGA Tour, Dent played in at least 22 tournaments annually. His most notable PGA performance came in the 1972 Walt Disney World Open, where he finished runner-up behind Jack Nicklaus.

43. Chet Lemon Chet Lemon, a beloved figure in Major League Baseball and a key member of the Detroit Tigers’ 1984 World Series championship team, has passed away at 70. A three-time All-Star, Lemon’s 16-year career was marked by his standout defense and clutch hitting, including a record 509 putouts in 1977. Off the field, he left an enduring legacy, dedicating his post-playing years to developing young athletes through the Chet Lemon School of Baseball and his foundation. Despite health challenges later in life, his passion for youth sports and mentoring remained unwavering. Lemon’s impact on baseball and beyond will not be forgotten.

Clarence O. Smith, the visionary co-founder of ESSENCE Magazine, passed away at the age of 92, leaving behind an indelible mark on the world of media and culture. A pioneer in his field, Smith worked tirelessly to champion the voices and influence of Black women, reshaping the landscape of both the magazine industry and advertising. Launching ESSENCE in May 1970 alongside his co-founders, Smith played a pivotal role as President of Essence Communications, focusing on the advertising and marketing that fueled the magazine's success. He was instrumental in establishing the concept of the "Black Women's Market," bringing recognition to their immense spending power and cultural influence. Under Smith's leadership, major advertisers began to invest in Black audiences with a newfound respect, marking a significant shift in the industry.

YouTube Turns 20: This Beloved Singer Became A Digital Pioneer

Beyond print media, Smith's influence extended to creating cultural staples like the ESSENCE Awards and the ESSENCE Festival of Culture, which remains one of the largest gatherings of Black people globally. His passion for celebrating Black identity expanded into other ventures, including television, eyewear, and travel. Smith's legacy resonates deeply, as noted by former Editor-in-Chief Susan L. Taylor, who credited his strategic foresight for enabling ESSENCE to flourish creatively. More than a businessman, Smith was a cultural advocate dedicated to empowering future generations.

Dick Barnett, a basketball Hall of Famer and two-time NBA champion, passed away at the age of 88. Known for his distinctive playstyle and impact on the court, Barnett's legacy has left an indelible mark on basketball history. Barnett's career was defined by excellence, starting with his college years at Tennessee A&I (now Tennessee State), where he led the Tigers to three consecutive NAIA Championships from 1957 to 1959. His remarkable performances earned him All-American honors and two NAIA Tournament MVP awards. He later worked tirelessly to secure recognition for his college team, culminating in their enshrinement in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019.

YouTube Turns 20: This Beloved Singer Became A Digital Pioneer

Selected fifth overall in the 1959 NBA Draft by the Syracuse Nationals, Barnett also played for the Los Angeles Lakers before joining the New York Knicks in 1965. During his nine years with the Knicks, Barnett averaged 15.6 points and played a pivotal role in their championship victories in 1970 and 1973. His contributions were immortalized when the team retired his No. 12 jersey in 1990.

46. Alexis Herman Source:Getty Alexis Herman, who made history as the first Black secretary of labor in the United States, has passed away at age 77. She broke barriers at every stage—from fighting for school desegregation in her hometown, leading the Women’s Bureau under President Carter at just 29, to becoming a trusted voice for workers, women, and our community on the national stage. When President Bill Clinton tapped her to lead the Department of Labor in 1997, she not only earned bipartisan support, but also shattered glass ceilings for future generations.

47. Eddie Fluellen The music world and fans of soulful funk are mourning the loss of Eddie Fluellen, a key member of the beloved 1970s group Switch. Known for their smooth harmonies, infectious grooves, and pioneering musicianship, Switch was a force on the Motown scene, and Eddie’s contributions as keyboardist and co-founder will forever resonate in the fabric of R&B history. Eddie’s passing was announced by fellow Switch member Jody Sims, who honored his friend and bandmate with heartfelt words. “Eddie was one of those rare souls,” Sims shared on social media, “incredibly talented in music, but even more impressive in the way he lived: genuine, humble, and full of heart.”

48. Young Scooter Atlanta rapper Young Scooter, whose real name was Kenneth Edward Bailey, tragically passed away on his 39th birthday during a shocking sequence of events in Southeast Atlanta. The incident occurred while he was reportedly attempting to flee a police encounter.

49. Mia Love Love was the first Black Republican woman and Haitian-American in Congress. A former Saratoga Springs, UT mayor, she championed fiscal responsibility. Love passed away at 49 in 2025 after a three-year battle with brain cancer.

Foreman's family released a statement on Foreman's official Instagram account, saying "Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones. A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose. A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two time heavyweight champion of the world, He was deeply respected — a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name— for his family.

YouTube Turns 20: This Beloved Singer Became A Digital Pioneer

We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own."

51. Lotto Savage Lotto Savage, an affiliate of 21 Savage and a member of the Slaughter Gang collective, has reportedly passed away. DJ Kutthroat, his manager and DJ, confirmed the news in an Instagram post saying, “Dam Lotto #RIPLottoSavage.”

52. Donald “Slick” Watts Donald “Slick” Watts, a cherished Seattle basketball figure, passed away at 73. An undrafted talent out of Xavier University of Louisiana, Watts joined the NBA’s Seattle Supersonics through a tryout arranged by coach Bill Russell. Over five seasons, he became the first player to lead the league in assists and steals in a single season (1975-76), earning First Team All-Defense honors and the J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award. Post-retirement, Watts stayed in Seattle, teaching physical education and running a basketball academy with his son. His warm presence at local games and dedication to youth cemented his enduring community legacy.

53. Oliver Miller Former NBA center Oliver Miller, affectionately known as “The Big O,” passed away on Wednesday at the age of 54, following a battle with cancer. Miller’s death was confirmed by Suns analyst Eddie Johnson, who shared the heartbreaking news on social media. The basketball world is now mourning the loss of a player whose presence on the court was as formidable as his personality off it.

54. Junior Bridgeman Junior Bridgeman, a former University of Louisville basketball star and billionaire entrepreneur, has died at 71 following a medical emergency during a fundraising event at the Galt House Hotel in Louisville. Known for his time with the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers, Bridgeman transitioned from the NBA to extraordinary business success, owning over 450 restaurant franchises, a Coca-Cola bottling operation, and Ebony and Jet magazines. Tributes poured in, with Louisville leaders calling him an “icon” for his athletic and philanthropic contributions. Remembered for his generosity and integrity, Bridgeman leaves a remarkable legacy both on and off the court.

Born in Oakland, CA on February 14, 1961, Wiggins formed the band with brother Raphael Saadiq and cousin Timothy Riley in the late 1980s. The band released their debut album, Who?, in 1988. The album's first single, "Little Walter," hit #1 on the R&B charts, and the album peaked at #69 on the Billboard 200. The follow-up, 1990's The Revival, saw the band incorporate more live instrumentation and more elements of classic soul music. The album was a commercial success, peaking at #34 on the Billboard 200 and going platinum. The album spawned several #1 hits on the R&B charts, including the Top 10 pop hit "Feels Good," "It Never Rains (In Southern California), and "Whatever You Want."

YouTube Turns 20: This Beloved Singer Became A Digital Pioneer

In 2023, the original Tony! Toni! Toné! lineup reunited for a tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of Sons of Soul, the band's first tour in 25 years. Plans for a new album were initially discussed but never came to be. Wiggins continued to perform as bandleader of Tony! Toni! Toné! until his health worsened.

56. DJ Funk DJ Funk, born Charles Chambers, was a trailblazing figure in Chicago’s underground music scene and instrumental in defining the ghetto house genre. Known for high-energy hits like “Work Dat Body” and “Pump It,” his bass-heavy sound and party-driven lyrics brought vibrancy to Midwest clubs throughout the 1990s. A leader in the house music movement, DJ Funk solidified his legacy on labels like Dance Mania, which he later owned. Sadly, he passed away at 54 from stage 4 cancer.

57. Luther Keith

58. Harry Elston Harry Elston, founder of the Friends of Distinction and the voice behind iconic hits like “Grazing in the Grass” and “Going in Circles,” has passed away at 86. Elston formed the group in 1968, delivering a unique blend of pop and soul with unforgettable harmonies. Their music, including hits like “Love or Let Me Be Lonely,” graced the charts in the late 60s and early 70s. Managed by NFL star Jim Brown, the group became a vital part of the California soul sound. Elston’s influence extended beyond his vibrant musical career, earning admiration for his kindness, optimism, and lasting legacy in soul music.

59. Roy Ayers Roy Ayers, the iconic jazz vibraphonist celebrated for his groundbreaking contributions to jazz-funk and neo-soul, passed away on March 4, 2025, in New York City at the age of 84 after a prolonged illness.

60. Sylvester Turner Source:Getty A Houston native, Turner began his career in law after graduating from Harvard Law School. In 1983 he founded Barnes & Turner, his own law firm in addition to his duties as a professor and lecturer at several law schools. His move to the political arena would see Turner serve two terms as mayor of the City of Houston after being elected in 2016. Last November, the former mayor won the election to fill late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee’s seat in District 18.

61. Angie Stone Source:Getty Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Angie Stone was killed in an auto accident Saturday morning (March 1) at the age of 63. Her daughter, Diamond, confirmed the news on social media, simply saying “My Mommy is gone.” The singer’s rep, Deborah R. Champagne, confirmed to TMZ that the singer was killed on her way home from a show in Montgomery, Alabama.

62. Dr. Alvin Poussaint Dr. Alvin Poussaint studied the tendrils of systemic racism and Black self-sufficiency along with serving as a consultant to hit TV shows.

63. Chris Jasper Chris Jasper, who played a key role in the Isley Brothers’ success in the 70s and 80s, passed away on Feb. 23 from cancer at age 73.

64. Roberta Flack Born in Black Mountain, North Carolina, Flack’s musical talent was evident from a young age. She began studying piano at 9 and later earned a full scholarship to Howard University at just 15, becoming one of its youngest students. Her career soared when Clint Eastwood featured her rendition of “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” in his 1971 film Play Misty for Me. The emotional ballad became a chart-topping hit and earned her the Grammy Award for Record of the Year in 1973.

65. Gwen McCrae Gwen McCrae, legendary soul and disco singer, known for her 1975 hit “Rockin’ Chair,”, passed away at 81.

66. Voletta Wallace Source:Getty The cause of death has been reported as natural causes, according to Monroe County Coroner Thomas Yanac.

67. Jerry “Iceman” Butler Jerry initially gained fame as the lead singer of the R&B group The Impressions, a groundbreaking act that included iconic names like Curtis Mayfield. Together, they created influential tracks such as 1958’s “For Your Precious Love,” which Butler co-wrote and which became their defining hit.

68. Chelsea Reject Chelsea Reject, born Chelsea Alexander, was a Brooklyn-based indie rapper known for her introspective lyrics and experimental artistry. Emerging in the 2010s, she gained recognition with her mixtape “Cmplx,” collaborating with members of Pro Era and sharing stages with artists like Mobb Deep and Talib Kweli. Her music often reflected themes of anxiety, self-discovery, and resilience, blending laid-back production with fiery energy. Chelsea was also celebrated for her independent spirit, self-releasing projects like “This Is Not My Final Form” and touring internationally. Her work resonated with fans for its authenticity and emotional depth, making her a prominent figure in New York City’s underground rap scene.

69. Gene “Groove” Allen Gene “Groove” Allen, a Hip-Hop pioneer and actor, gained fame as part of Groove B. Chill, known for their 1990 album Starting From Zero. He shone in cult classics House Party and its sequel, blending music and film.

70. Irv Gotti Source:Getty Irv Gotti, the influential record executive, producer, and entrepreneur best known for founding Murder Inc. Records, has passed away, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Wednesday. The cause of his death remains undisclosed.

71. Retired Lt. Col. Harry Stewart, Jr Stewart, Jr. was a retired U.S. Air Force officer and one of the legendary Tuskegee Airmen, the first African-American military aviators in the United States Armed Forces. Born on July 4, 1924, Stewart served during World War II as a fighter pilot in the 332nd Fighter Group, famously known as the “Red Tails.”

72. Reatha “Rose” Grey Reatha “Rose” Grey was a member of the Retirement House and quickly became a viral TikTok sensation for her funny wit and zest for life. It was announced that she passed by her fellow friends, no cause of death was given.

73. Yolanda Halley Source:Getty Producer Yolanda Halley, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2025

74. Barry Michael Cooper Source:Getty Journalist and author Barry Michael Cooper wrote the films New Jack City (1991) , Sugar Hill (1994) and Above the Rim (1994)

75. Former NBA All-Star Gus Williams Williams received the nickname “The Wizard” for his dazzling ball-handling and quick drives. Over his career, Williams averaged 17.1 points, 5.6 assists and 2.0 steals per game with two All-Star selections and multiple All-NBA honors.

76. Actress Dalyce Curry Dalyce Curry was an actress known for her role in “Blues Brothers.” She recently passed away at the age of 95 due to the Los Angeles wildfires. Her remains were found at her home in Altadena, California

77. Sam Moore Born in Miami, Florida, in October 1935, Moore grew up immersed in gospel music, singing in church choirs before his path led him to rhythm and blues. His life changed in the early 1960s when he met Dave Prater at a Miami nightclub. Together, they formed Sam & Dave, and the pair quickly became a driving force in soul music. Signed to the legendary Stax Records, their partnership with the songwriting team of Isaac Hayes and David Porter resulted in some of the genre’s most enduring classics.