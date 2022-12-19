HomeRadio One Exclusives

Black Santa Toy Drive 2022

On December 17th we hosted our annual Black Santa Toy Drive, bringing in families and children from all over the city of Indianapolis. Check out some of the content we’ve captured at the event!

