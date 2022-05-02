Black Thought Once Again Heralded As The Elite MC That He Is On Twitter

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Black Thought earned just about every possible accolade there is to obtain as a rapper yet many pass over his monumental presence in the game considering today’s microwave output of modern Hip-Hop. On Twitter, the Illadelph living legend is trending as fans on the social media network highlight the Bad Lieutenant’s lyrical legacy as they rightly should.

We don’t need to get too heavy into the background of Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, as we’ve highlighted in previous times how important The Roots bandmember and MC is to the culture we know and love. That said, a question was posted on Twitter that got the Philadelphia star’s name trending and buzzing, and we’ve got those reactions listed out below.

The knowledge @thoughtfulbae wrote on Sunday (May 1), “Name a rapper that has a strong argument for being the greatest of all time, but they’re NEVER mentioned in the conversation,” prompting many to name Black Thought as the rightful GOAT.

No argument if that’s your pick because the body of work speaks for itself.

Check out the reactions from Twitter below.

