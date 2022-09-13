K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s National Bald is Beautiful Day, and we are here for it! At one point, being called bald was a low blow. Even though plenty of black women proudly have been rocking their hair closely cropped to their heads for centuries, society still wouldn’t allow the majority of us to release the European beauty standards plaguing us for years.

However, what was once a daring, bizarre hairstyle is now a thing. The bald ‘do is more than just a stylish look to rock; it’s a statement. It says that I’m more than my hair, and I don’t have to conform to any other beauty standards other than mine. Recently, it has become a fad to sport little to no hair, and celebrities like Doja Cat and Amina Buddafly have proudly joined the bald head club. We love when Black women defy the odds and do whatever pleases them. In a society that glorifies all things hair, it takes a bold woman to step outside the box and be a hairless individual.

Therefore, to the women who have set themselves free of judgment, free of societal norms, and free of tresses, we salute you. And here are 16 of those Black women who said f%$# it when it comes to hair.

Bold, Bald, And Beautiful: These 16 Baddies Rock Their Bald Head Proudly was originally published on hellobeautiful.com