Bronny James Liked Larsa Pippen’s Sultry IG Pic, Weirdo Twitter Assumes The Worst

Bronny James is no doubt similar to many other teenagers who are curious about dating, ready to be done with high school, and other pressures they face. However, the son of LeBron James has found his name trending after Weirdo Twitter assumed that he was shooting his shot at Larsa Pippen, who is 30 years his senior.
Bronny James, 16, liked a photo of Pippen, 46, sparking a flurry of online comments and assumption that the teen was shooting for the moon and the stars. All of this was made especially spicy due to the fact that Ms. Pippen is still married to NBA legend Scottie Pippen, with whom she shares four children. The couple has been living apart and Ms. Pippen has been linked to Malik Beasley, who reportedly left his wife and mistress for her.
With the rumors flying about, Bronny responded to all of the chatter via Instagram writing, “I liked one of my best friends moms picture y’all are jus childish,” showing a lot of wisdom and speaking even more truth about the situation. It should be noted that this rumor took off like wildfire due to the reckless and frankly disgusting reporting of BlackSportsOnline and their framing of the story.
Bronny is reportedly great friends with Preston Pippen, a hoops star in the making who also calls Shaquille Oneal’s songs Shareef and Shaquir close friends as well. All of the young men play together at Sierra Canyon High School, thus why this story probably took on a life of its own due to their famous parents.
On Twitter, the slander that Larsa Pippen is receiving has been explosive as one can imagine, and we’ve got the reactions from Twitter below.
1.
LeBron carrying Bronny outta Larsa Pippen DMs pic.twitter.com/wlLMwuTiXm— BiPolar Bear ❄️🐻 (@VandaYacht) December 27, 2020
2.
Bronny when Larsa Pippen ask how old he is pic.twitter.com/Pm0BnsjNdq— 𝑇𝑦𝑟𝑜𝑛𝑒 💫 (@vlonetyrone) December 27, 2020
3.
4.
Larsa Pippen has gone too far man pic.twitter.com/3qNYHOUtyb— Dillon (@dillywilly369) December 27, 2020
5.
Every time I hear about Larsa Pippen around another black man with a family 🤦🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/5HmRPbm1xn— Rhett Burden ✊🏾 (@Rhett_Burden) December 27, 2020
6.
Bronny after 300 NBA players smashed Larsa pippen pic.twitter.com/sOqXuzB6Q1— Thisisfaton (@thisisfaton) December 27, 2020
7.
Nobody:— 🦥 (@warsameprime) December 27, 2020
Larsa Pippen at a high school basketball game. #bronnyjames pic.twitter.com/IE7Y6ERu91
8.
Bronny after Larsa pippen sends him nudes on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/HXNphNtUm4— Thisisfaton (@thisisfaton) December 27, 2020
9.
Me watching Larsa Pippen getting into another situation but this time with Bronny, MAN I THANK GOD ION GOT A MOM LIKE THAT 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/TAsHMU1JXD— idk (@justpain22) December 27, 2020
10.
11.
Larsa Pippen spreading thru the NBA faster than the virus pic.twitter.com/0ZFPIPV6PM— Shirley Serious (@_therealNobody) December 27, 2020
12.
Larsa Pippen seen driving around Bronny James’ neighborhood in white van with no door handles, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/doxBFDe4dI— BubbleWoj (@BubbleWoj) December 27, 2020
13.
bronny was sliding in Larsa Pippen DMs like this this little nigga😭. pic.twitter.com/sfClJ9F8a8— ROBUX GIVEAWAYS DAILY (@robuxga) December 27, 2020
14.
Nobody:— AC Tatum (@actatumonline) December 27, 2020
Larsa Pippen: pic.twitter.com/Z9W1tnXJjv
15.
Robert Littal needs to be sued. How dare you make up a nasty story involving a minor, especially one that is in the public eye? Then, Larsa Pippen, as nasty as she fucking is, you make her out to be a pedophile? No, both parties need to sue him and get him up out of here.— (GONE) (@__theaquacave) December 27, 2020
True talk.