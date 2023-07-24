Celebrate International Self Care Day With These Local Black-Owned Spots

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

In this crazy world, where we are overwhelmed with work, family, etc., it’s easy to lose focus on self. Now, more than ever, it is important to check in with one’s self, physically and emotionally.

Therefore, we acknowledge July 24 as International Self Care Day, a chance to slow down and make sure that you’re in tune with yourself. Get a massage, a manicure, maybe a facial, or even take some time to meditate. And what better way to do that than to check out some of the local spots in the Triangle?

As we also continue to support local entrepreneurs with our Black Business Directory, check out some of our Black-owned businesses to help you relax!

