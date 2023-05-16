Celebrate “National Mimosa Day” With Some of Our Favorite Spots in The Triangle!

Time to raise a glass! May 16 is recognized as National Mimosa Day!
As reported by the National Today website, this classic cocktail dates all the way back to the 1920s and most likely got its name from a yellow flower native to Australia. The mixed drink, which is equal parts champagne and fruit juice, is a popular go-to drink for brunch with several variations to choose from.
Now, you know we love a good mimosa around here, so we got you covered! If you’re looking for a great spot to grab a glass, check out some of our favorite spots!
1. First Watch
10 locations in Raleigh, Cary, and Wake Forest
2. Another Broken Egg Cafe
Located at 160 Park at North Hills Street, Suite 127 in Raleigh
3. Flying Biscuit Cafe
Locations in Raleigh, Brier Creek and Chapel Hill
4. Garden Bar at Atlantic Gardening
Located at 5217 Atlantic Avenue in Raleigh
5. Killjoy Cocktail
Located at 116 N. West St. in Raleigh
6. STIR Raleigh
Located at 4242 Six Forks Road in Raleigh
7. Beasley’s Chicken & Honey
Located at 237 S. Wilmington St. in Raleigh
8. Gringo A Go Go
Located at 100 N. Person St. in Raleigh