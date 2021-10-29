A few celebrities have jumped ahead of the game and have posted their Halloween looks to their Instagram pages already, and if this is how they are coming for Halloween 2021 – we are in for a real treat (or trick)! From model Tabria Majors’ amazing recreation of Ciara’s throwback videos and looks to rapper Nia Kay as rapper The Brat herself, these celebrities are slaying Halloween…and it’s only right we give them their props. Check out the celeb costumes that have us in a trance below!

Celebs Did Not Come To Play For Halloween 2021 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Bryon Javar as Dennis Rodman Shout out to celebrity stylist Bryon Javar for taking us back to this 1996 epic wedding picture of Dennis Rodman. Bryon nailed this look from the hair on down to the dress. Two snaps and a clap for Bryon’s costume for sure!

2. Lizzo as Dani Ardor from the horror film ‘Midsommar’ We are not sure if Lizzo was heading to a Halloween party, but if she was – she killed it! This black, gray, and white floral look by Thom Browne screams stylish spooky!

3. Natalie Nunn as Lil Kim This famous Lil Kim 1999 VMA’s look never gets old! When celebrity stylist Misa Hylton put this look on Lil Kim that day, we are sure she had no idea she was making history! The Bad Girls Club star absolutely slaughtered this look!

4. Megan Thee Stallion as Hellraiser There is no doubt that Megan Thee Stallion is definitely raising hell as the Hellraiser in this costume. Wow! Leave it up to Megan to make a scary character look absolutely sexy! From her outfit to her makeup, she ate!

5. Tamron Hall as Cardi B And the winner is….Tamron Hall! We know Cardi B has to be somewhere tickled by this costume because Tamron worked this look! She did an excellent job of portraying a pregnant Cardi B at the BET awards. Some of her followers even thought she was pregnant! If we had a top 5 costume list for 2021, this would definitely be on it.