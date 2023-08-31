Charles Barkley on James Harden: ‘He’s Past His Prime’

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

As the Philadelphia Sixers are trying to regroup and prepare for another title contending season, it has been made clear one of their star players wants out… Immediately. James Harden has made it crystal clear that he does not want to be apart of the Sixers organization with as long as Daryl Morey, current GM and President of Basketball operations, holds his current position with the team.

Former Sixer Charles Barkley was recently featured on the Bill Simmons Podcast, in which he shared his sentiments on Hardens actions and what the sixers should do with him.

“Make the best trade possible and go on. … I think it’s just time to move on from him. That’s just my personal opinion. Just make the best trade because if he comes there, he’s gonna be miserable.” Barkley predicted.

Barkley Also believes that Harden’s attitude towards the organization can become infectious and effect our young, promising talent. Harden has taken Tyrese Maxey under his wing, as the two have visibly gelled last season. Harden has been seen coaching up and working out with Maxey extensively throughout the season and Barkley thinks that their relationship is a detriment to Maxey’s growth.

“I think he holds (Tyrese) Maxey back, so I think ‘Hey, give us a couple good players’ … He’s done in Philly” Barkley said. “He was a helluva player, but he’s past his prime. … Nobody’s gonna give you a long-term deal. You’re past your prime. First of all, you’re making $36 million this year. Don’t act like that’s chump change. … He’s gonna have to take less money if he wanna continue to play. Plain and simple.”

