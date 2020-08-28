CLOSE
Check Out 15 Of The Most Talked About Outfits In VMA History

Posted August 28, 2020

2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The MTV Video Music Awards has always been a show stopper. This is the one show where pushing boundaries is encouraged and expected. Over the years we’ve seen some questionable looks. Some have been so over the top, we continue to talk about them to this day. I mean, who can forget Lil Kim’s purple mermaid outfit? It has copied by so many people during the Halloween seasons. What about Nicki Minaj’s 2011 Harajuku-inspired get up? That left a lot of people scratching their heads.

This year, the VMA’s will have a completely different feel to it. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MTV is going the virtual route. They’ve announced Keke Palmer as the 2020 host. This sounds like an exciting way to revamp the show and make it different. Now don’t get me wrong, we’ve experienced the virtual awards show a few times already, but I’m interested to see how MTV will continue to push boundaries in such a controlled environment.

We’ll have to adjust to a new way of experiencing red carpet fashion. Will the virtual red carpet include the same jaw-dropping looks? In honor of the 2020 Video Music Awards airing this Sunday, we’re counting down 15 of the most talked about outfits in VMA history.

1. TLC AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 1999

TLC AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 1999 Source:Getty

T-Boz, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and Chilli of TLC wore cohesive black outfits at  The 1999 MTV Video Music Awards.

2. LIL KIM AT THE VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 1999

LIL KIM AT THE VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 1999 Source:Getty

Lil’ Kim wore her infamous mermaid-inspired ensemble created by Misa Hylton at the MTV Video Music Awards.

3. AALIYAH AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2000

AALIYAH AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2000 Source:Getty

Aaliyah looked radiant in a black and yellow animal print dress.

4. MACY GRAY AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2001

MACY GRAY AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2001 Source:Getty

Macy Gray did some self promotion at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards clad in a dress that advertised her album.

5. DESTINY’S CHILD AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2001

DESTINY'S CHILD AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2001 Source:Getty

Destiny’s Child arrived to the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards in western-inspired coral and teal outfits designed by Tina Knowles Lawson.

6. NICKI MINAJ AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2011

NICKI MINAJ AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2011 Source:Getty

Nicki Minaj arrived to the MTV Video Music Awards in a strange, avant garde costume.

7. BEYONCE AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2011

BEYONCE AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2011 Source:Getty

Beyonce Knowles showed off her beautiful baby bump at the MTV Video Music Awards.

8. AMBER ROSE AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2014

AMBER ROSE AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2014 Source:Getty

Amber Rose wore a barely-there ensemble at the MTV Video Music Awards.

9. BLAC CHYNA AND AMBER ROSE AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2015

BLAC CHYNA AND AMBER ROSE AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2015 Source:Getty

Blac Chyna and Amber Rose made a bold statement at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in matching ensembles made by local Philadelphia designers. 

10. BEYONCE AND BLUE IVY AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2016

BEYONCE AND BLUE IVY AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2016 Source:Getty

Beyonce and daughter Blue Ivy Carter made quite an entrance at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.

11. CARDI B AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2017

CARDI B AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2017 Source:Getty

Cardi B gave angelic vibes at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in a white jumpsuit.

12. NICKI MINAJ AT THE VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2018

NICKI MINAJ AT THE VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2018 Source:Getty

Nicki Minaj showed some skin at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in a sheer Off-White ensemble.

13. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2018

TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2018 Source:Getty

Teyana Taylor attended the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards giving the ultimate body goals.

14. LIZZO AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2019

LIZZO AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty

Lizzo attended the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in a festive red Moschino gown.

15. H.E.R. AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2019

H.E.R. AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty

H.E.R. attended the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in a chic Valentino set accessorized with a huge, very alive snake.

