Dart Unveils New Badu Bus to Honor Dallas Native Erykah Badu(Photos)

Dart, in partnership with Grammy Award-winning singer, have partnered for a special collaboration. In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, the unveiling of the new Badu Bus was held at Booker T. Washington High School, where Badu attended high school.

The students, faculty, and DART executives were excited to honor Badu at this major milestone ahead of her annual Birthday Bash concert at The Factory Dallas this weekend. Her family and friends came to witness and support her in this momentous moment.

Speakers included: Board Member Patrick Kennedy, DART President & CEO Nadine S. Lee, Lily Cabatu Weiss, Executive Director – Dallas Arts District, and Garry Williams, BTWHSPVA Principal.

The “Badu Bus” is a collection of three buses and two trains that have been specially wrapped and decorated, featuring images of Badu and artwork designed to celebrate this collaboration. The new “Badu Bus” design will be operational throughout DART’s thirteen service area cities.

In her acceptance speech, Ms. Badu mentions that it feels like a dream; she added, “It feels like yesterday that I was looking at the pegasus, wondering what the future of my life would be like.”

She reminisced about the days she would catch the Dart Bus and catch what she refers to as “Dart Transfers” as a little girl. Fast forward now; she is now a “Dart Cover Girl.” See photos below of the celebration and the press conference below.

