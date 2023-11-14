DFW Career Fair: “The Positive Perspective: Crafting Your Path to Success” Speaker Panel

We can’t wait to welcome everyone at the Fall DFW Career Fair happening November 15, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at The Shops at Red Bird Mall.

Join us as we talk to experienced human resources and career professionals to learn about skills and tools to help you elevate your career. The Positive Perspective: Crafting Your Path to Success panel will be on the main stage starting at 12:30pm.

No matter your background or unique circumstances, this group of professionals will have helpful information that will aid you in your journey to a fulfilling career.

Don’t forget to arrive dressed to impress and FREE free headshots for the first 100 attendees. Learn more about the panelists below!

Jazze Radiochica- Community Affairs Director/ On-air Personality

Michael Thompson – Workforce Dallas
Michael Thompson's passion for impacting lives shines from him. The 10-year Business Development, Outreach Leader, and Executive prides himself on impacting lives. Coming from a family where both parents were outreach leaders, Michael's selfless attitude was developed. He went on to receive a basketball scholarship to Langston University. While there he really wanted to use his platform as a student-athlete, member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity inc. and HBCU leader to help his fellow classmates. Many of his classmates came from families where their parents were incarcerated and needed help. Michael went to his college president and asked what could be done. He started a nonprofit with the University called Together Overcoming Obstacles. TOO has impacted over 500 students with scholarships. Michael used this platform to obtain a grant from the Oklahoma City Government. Every graduate of the program that earns a degree will qualify for the CG Apprenticeship program. Michael's spectacular work ethic and unbelievable employer connections led him to leadership roles with The Texas Workforce Commission, The Memphis Grizzlies Foundation, and President Obama's, My Brother's Keeper Alliance. Now as the Executive Director of Workforce Dallas, Michael is focused on impacting the lives of the Community and providing resources in every way.

Nicole Arrington – City of Dallas
Nicole Arrington is a Dallas native. She is a highly creative and results-driven HR professional with 20+ years of extensive expertise in recruiting, workforce development, marketing, community relations, business development, conflict resolution, community outreach, event management and marketing. Nicole has a passion for developing and implementing innovative campaigns, programs, and services and is a great relationship builder in our community. Her HR career began at Workforce Solutions where she worked for 15 years. She's been a Recruiter for the City of Dallas for the past 5 years. The best part of her job is helping others. Nicole is resourceful, aggressive, and passionate about her work. She pursues opportunities and transforms them into results.

April S Watson
April S Watson was born and raised in Jackson, Mississippi, the oldest of three children raised by Southern professionals Mr. and Mrs. Jackie and Rose Nelson. A tenured CEO, April's commitment as the highest-ranking executive in each of her companies, is to focus on the primary responsibilities of the Executive team which include making major corporate decisions, managing the overall operations and resources of a company, acting as the main point of communication between the Executive team and corporate operations, and serving as the public face of each company. Her extensive educational background and impressive professional experience provide a fine basis for her effective communication, ingenious problem solving, erudite project management and unique insight into the psyche of each venture's target consumer. April's role varies from one company to another as her versatility allows her to focus on very high-level strategic decisions and those that direct each company's overall growth by taking the opportunity to provide "hands-on" contributions to team processes and objectives by being involved with day-to-day operations and business development and offering valuable solutions for each project's development. April sets the tone, vision, and even the culture of her organizations by being an engaged, diligent and insightful leader. Because of her frequent dealings with the public, promoting our growth plans and pursuing client interests, April has developed a phenomenal professional network that maintains visibility and inspires continuity in the innovation of services, client base and corporate culture.