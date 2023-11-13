Drake Announces ‘It’s All A Blur Tour’ With J. Cole, How To Get Tickets

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

So much for the 6 God taking a long break. On Monday (Nov. 13), Drake announced that he’s going on tour with Dreamville head honcho J. Cole called It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?

That should sound familiar considering the Toronto rapper’s 2023 tour with 21 Savage was also named It’s All A Blur. But this series of concerts kicks off in 2024. The tour will start on January 18 with a pair of dates in Denver, CO at Ball Arena and hit cities like San Antonio, New Orleans (twice), Cleveland and Buffalo before wrapping up on March 27 in in Birmingham, AL at The Legacy Arena at BJCC. However, Cole’s final date will be March 10 in Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena.

The tour is sponsored by Cash App and Visa and is produced by Live Nation. Tickets will go on sale with the Cash App Card presale starting Wednesday, November 15 through Thursday, November 16, while the general sale kickinv off Friday, November 17 at 11am on drakerelated.com. To access the presale you’ll use the first 9 digits of your Cash App Card and complete your purchase with said card. More info is here: cash.app/exclusives/drake-presale.

J. Cole gotta be dropping a new project to perform, right? Also, get your coins up. Check out the full schedule of It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What? below as well as reactions in the gallery.

DRAKE ‘IT’S ALL A BLUR TOUR – BIG AS THE WHAT?’ 2024 TOUR DATES:

Thu Jan 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena +

Fri Jan 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Mon Jan 22 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Thu Jan 25 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Mon Jan 29 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center +

Tue Jan 30 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Fri Feb 02 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Wed Feb 07 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena +

Thu Feb 08 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena +

Mon Feb 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Fri Feb 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Tue Feb 20 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center +

Wed Feb 21 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sat Feb 24 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Tue Feb 27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Sat Mar 02 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Tue Mar 05 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Sun Mar 10 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Thu Mar 14 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena ~

Mon Mar 18 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center ~

Sat Mar 23 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena ~

Wed Mar 27 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena at BJCC ~

+ Rescheduled dates

~ Without J. Cole

Drake Announces ‘It’s All A Blur Tour’ With J. Cole, How To Get Tickets was originally published on hiphopwired.com