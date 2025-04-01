Drake Throws A Party In "Nokia" Music Video
Drake Throws A Party In “Nokia” Music Video Full Of Grudge-Holding Easter Eggs
Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s $ome $exy $ongs 4 U dropped on Valentine’s Day, it was met with mixed critique from OVO mainstays and those who rode for Kendrick Lamar during the tiring rap beef. However, Drake’s ability to create hits was apparent with a standout track in the back half of the album, “Nokia,” which reentered the Billboard Hot 100 at its new peak of No.7. The energetic, bouncy song has memorably simple lyrics; all he needed to do was make an accompanying video to have an early lead for song of the summer. He finally delivered with a video shot on IMAX film entirely in black and white. It begins with the beat drop as he dances in front of a massive OVO Sound logo before showing him dapping someone up as a nod to the retro Nokia ad.When
The throwbacks continue as he walks down a hallway with LED screen graphics similar to the snake game on early cell phones. Names flash across as Elkan belts out the lyrics: “Is it Stacy? Is it Becky? Is it Keisha? Is it Ashley? Was it Dani?”Next up is the party scene as Drizzy is the dancing center of attention in a room full of elaborately dressed women before he strolls around a miniature version of Toronto featuring the CN Tower and Mississauga, Ontario’s Absolute Towers featured on the album’s cover. Next is a choreographed dance scene featuring Drake in the middle, clutching a giant cell phone from the ’90s, followed by a female duo of rollerbladers. Though the video translates to a more mature version of “Hotline Bling,” we’re a decade removed from the hit, so it appears the Kendrick Lamar beef is still looming with some subtle nods (or reaches). There’s the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander cameo with his unreleased SHAI 001s hanging from his neck, which could be a subliminal to DeMar DeRozan appearing in Lamar’s “Not Like Us” video. K.Dot’s video also featured a caged owl, which is synonymous with Drake’s branding, but in the “Nokia” visuals, there are six — a nod to his 6 God nickname— of them gazing from atop a sky-high landing. Drake also celebrated the video’s release with some new merchandise, including a $220 hoodie featuring Melyssa Ford on the back and the website VideoVixens.ca, which links to The Joe Budden Podcasts‘ Patreon page. See how social media is reacting to the video below.
