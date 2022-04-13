Druski Slammed After Some Say Creepy Dude At Party Skit Glorifies Sexual Assault

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Druski made his mark in the social media space via his comedic skits and penchant for bringing humor into almost any situation. However, many on Twitter are aiming cancel darts toward the funnyman after a now-deleted skit prompted many to say that he’s glorifying sexual assault.

In the clip, Druski depicts a situation where a man is at a party completely ready to turn up and handing out shots to a bunch of women who all are unsuspecting of his insidious intentions. The caption of the skit was “That Friend that tries to make the girls OVERLY drink,” complete with a crying laughing and facepalm emoji. Because of this caption, some believe Druski was only going for cheap laughs instead of calling out men who behave in that fashion.

While Druski has done this type of skit showing off sketchy behavior before, this particular showing triggered many who feel that the comedian should’ve used the skit as a teachable moment. And as the conversation on Twitter continues to bubble, people are split on how to process the moment.

After the skit went wide, outrage ensued and the dragging soon commenced. While Druski is still contending with his fair share of detractors despite deleting the video, others say he should’ve left the clip up to show how some men do act in a situation where women and alcohol are involved.

Hopefully, Druski can take this reaction to heart and use it as fuel to mend the bridge of trust between him and his massive following.

Someone was able to grab the video before Druski took it down and we are only sharing it for the purposes of reporting. We apologize if the images below are disturbing. Keep scrolling to see reactions from Twitter.

